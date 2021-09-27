Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 27 September, 2021, 11:23 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

Writ challenging govt failure to stop e-commerce scam filed with HC

Published : Monday, 27 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 123
Staff Correspondent

A writ petition has been filed with the High Court challenging the government's failure to monitor and prevent e-commerce scams and protect the interests of the consumers.
Supreme Court lawyer Mohammad Shishir Manir filed the writ petition on Thursday on behalf of the 33 consumers who have been victimised by the e-commerce platform e-orange.
The HC bench of Justice M Enayetur Rahim and Justice Md Mostafizur Rahman is likely to hear the writ petition as it has been kept in this bench cause list for hearing.
The Secretaries of the Ministry of Commerce, Ministry of Finance, Ministry of Home, Governor of Bangladesh Bank, Head of Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit, Head of Central Digital Commerce Cell, Chairman of Bangladesh Competition Commission, Director-General of Directorate of National Consumers' Right Protection, Managing Director of e-Orange Shop were made respondents in the writ petition.
The writ petition mentions that the petitioners have placed orders to buy different products worth Tk 16 crore making payments online. They are  yet to get their ordered products.
Adv Shishir Manir said, "We have focused on the beginning and development of e-commerce in Bangladesh and annexed with the writ petition various reports published in the newspapers on e-commerce scandals."
According to the Commerce Ministry website which contains 1,000 existing e-commerce companies doing business in Bangladesh has also been added in the writ petition, he said.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Final results of advocateship published
9th death anniversary of Eminent Journalist Ataus Samad
Writ challenging govt failure to stop e-commerce scam filed with HC
15th Death Anniversary
PM’s history of struggle should spread among new generation: Speaker
Country to get 25 lakh more Pfizer doses from US today
Tourist’s body recovered from Nikli Haor
Mango add around Tk 87cr in Rajshahi economy


Latest News
PM Sheikh Hasina's 75th birthday Tuesday
Erdogan: Turkey plans to buy more Russian defence systems
Guardiola and Messi meet again as PSG take on Man City
German Social Democrats beat conservatives
England's Moeen set to retire from tests
Why prior permission to arrest public servants should not be declared illegal: HC
Three Rajshahi BNP leaders granted bail in sedition case:
Bangladesh sees 21 Covid deaths, lowest in four months
Summoning of DU Prof Tasneem Siddiqui by JS body condemned
NCTB chairman, member summoned over mistakes in textbooks
Most Read News
A water truck sprays down the burned remains of downtown Greenville
Afghanistan - moral obligations and renewal of ties
Implications of AUKUS on nuclear non-proliferation
Sri Lanka’s ethno-religious conflict
ADB approves $250m loan to support BD C-19 economic recovery
Youth girls' handball final today
Smuggled firearms ‘from India’ causing concern for Bangladesh law enforcers
Depression in Bay, likely to turn in cyclone
North leader's sister says inter-Korean summit possible
Take part in polls if you believe in people mandate, PM to BNP
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft