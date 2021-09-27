Writ challenging govt failure to stop e-commerce scam filed with HC

A writ petition has been filed with the High Court challenging the government's failure to monitor and prevent e-commerce scams and protect the interests of the consumers.

Supreme Court lawyer Mohammad Shishir Manir filed the writ petition on Thursday on behalf of the 33 consumers who have been victimised by the e-commerce platform e-orange.

The HC bench of Justice M Enayetur Rahim and Justice Md Mostafizur Rahman is likely to hear the writ petition as it has been kept in this bench cause list for hearing.

The Secretaries of the Ministry of Commerce, Ministry of Finance, Ministry of Home, Governor of Bangladesh Bank, Head of Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit, Head of Central Digital Commerce Cell, Chairman of Bangladesh Competition Commission, Director-General of Directorate of National Consumers' Right Protection, Managing Director of e-Orange Shop were made respondents in the writ petition.

The writ petition mentions that the petitioners have placed orders to buy different products worth Tk 16 crore making payments online. They are yet to get their ordered products.

Adv Shishir Manir said, "We have focused on the beginning and development of e-commerce in Bangladesh and annexed with the writ petition various reports published in the newspapers on e-commerce scandals."

According to the Commerce Ministry website which contains 1,000 existing e-commerce companies doing business in Bangladesh has also been added in the writ petition, he said.







