Country to get 25 lakh more Pfizer doses from US today

Bangladesh will receive twenty-five lakh more doses of Pfizer vaccine gifted by the USA under COVAX facility today.

Earlier, Bangladesh received over 1 lakh doses of Pfizer vaccine in the first phase and 10.03 lakh doses in the second phase from the USA. Bangladesh started administering the first doses of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine at three centres in Dhaka to fight off Covid-19 on June 21.

"USA is committed to leading the global response to the Covid-19 pandemic and they will begin this summer the allocation of 500 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine it is providing to Gavi for distribution by COVAX to countries around the world," the United States said.?

US President Joe Biden reaffirmed this commitment by announcing that his country will donate 80 million doses of vaccines to support global needs.?

US Ambassador to Bangladesh Earl R Miller and Director General of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) Dr Abul Bashar Mohammad Khurshid Alam will be present at the airport to receive the vaccine jabs. A cargo flight of US National Airlines carrying the vaccine will land at the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport around 10:15pm. With the fresh batch, Bangladesh will receive a total of 36.04 lakh doses of the vaccine, according to the Health Ministry.

So far, the country has received 4.94 crore doses of Astra Zeneca, Sinopharm and Moderna vaccines under COVAX facility. Of these, 2,41,97,598 people got their first dose while 1,60,33,971 people got the second dose till September 25, it said.

Besides, a process to bring two crore doses of Sinopharm vaccine each month is underway.

Apart from this, another process to procure 24 crore doses of vaccine through the World Health Organisation is going on.

The US is working with its G7 partners, the EU, COVAX, and others in a multilateral effort focused on saving lives, ending the pandemic, and supporting the global economic recovery.



