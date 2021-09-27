Make Sabrang Tourism Park compete with Pattaya

As we observe World Tourism Day today, it is heartening to note that the country's first ever tourism based special economic zone (SEZ) is going to start very soon. Work of the SEZ known as Sabrang Tourism Park is progressing in full swing at Sabrang in Teknaf under Cox's Bazar district.



Located between hills and sea, the spot is expected to assume a panoramic look - no less appealing than Pattaya, the famous beach resort on the gulf of Thailand. Moreover, the sight possesses almost all geographical and environmental prerequisite befitting for a world class tourist spot. However, the precision and intelligence displayed by the tourism authority has shown in selecting the location for the tourism based special economic zone is commendable.



Reportedly, the SEZ being established on 1, 047 acres of land and will allow construction of hotel complexes focusing on - eco-tourism, recreational tourism, sports and adventure tourism, business tourism, water tourism, education and health tourism. Visitors will have access to all modern entertainment facilities including windsurf, water-ski, swimming, sunbathe, snorkelling and sailing. Besides, large number of restaurants will introduce foreign tourists with famed Bangladeshi cuisines complimented with local sea food gourmets.



Tourism is one of the fastest growing industries in the world. Flourishing compatible with changing tastes and mentality under globalization, worldwide tourism industries are playing an important role in respective national economies. The tourism industry that has developed centring Pattaya has totally changed Thailand's economic landscape. This coastal city brings Thailand 10 million international visitors every year. That said - Bangladesh too has huge potentials to develop Sabrang Tourism Park given its eye-catching nature and rich tourism potentials.



From a broader perspective - with the world's longest sea beach, largest mangrove forest and a number of world heritage sites - Bangladesh could have been a top tourism industry much earlier. On the flipside, with proper planning and strategies, Sabrang Tourism Park can also rightly propel country's national economy and create employment opportunities for the hospitality sector.



Unfortunately, our tourism sector that had a contribution of 9.44 percent to GDP in the 2009-10 fiscal year later failed to hold out. In 2015 it decreased to 4.7 percent. It simply paints the grim picture of our sheer negligence and indifference shown to a highly promising industry. Although, we have significantly improved in providing accommodation facilities to foreign tourists, there are many grounds where we still have to work more to turn the tourism sector into world class standard.



Top in the priority list are improving communication services, transport and airport facilities. If a cost effective, safe and pollution free tourism can be ensured, we believe Sabrang Tourism Park can palpably compete with Thailand's Pattya and most of South Asian tourism hotspots.