Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 27 September, 2021, 11:22 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Op-Ed

Letter To the Editor

Stop child labour, let them live

Published : Monday, 27 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 142

Dear Sir
We believe that today's children are the future of the nation. They will guide the nation. Unfortunately, many of them are labour. Children are compelled to earn money. In the context of Bangladesh, the economic dilemma is the first and foremost reason for child labour.

The parents aren't capable to hold up children's educational expenses as a result children are absorbed in earning money. They obtain little amount of money for their task. Some deceptive people take this opportunity and recruiting children in factories, garments, shops. In such a way, children are being deprived of their privileges. Unintentionally children are being involved in work for survive. According to UNICEF, during this pandemic, child labour has been reached 16 core in the world. On the other hand, in Bangladesh 4.7 million children are engaged in child labour.

Government should introduce programme for these child labour. Fulfilling their basic requirements is a must. To stop child labour, the government has to implement strict rules as well as we have to be cautious in this matter.

Rezaul korim
Student of Jagannath University



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Stop child labour, let them live
Searching a job for father
Tourism for inclusive growth in Bangladesh
“Tourism for Inclusive Growth”
How deep are divisions among the Taliban?
Into the valley of fraud!
Cheating of sitting services
Implications of AUKUS on nuclear non-proliferation


Latest News
PM Sheikh Hasina's 75th birthday Tuesday
Erdogan: Turkey plans to buy more Russian defence systems
Guardiola and Messi meet again as PSG take on Man City
German Social Democrats beat conservatives
England's Moeen set to retire from tests
Why prior permission to arrest public servants should not be declared illegal: HC
Three Rajshahi BNP leaders granted bail in sedition case:
Bangladesh sees 21 Covid deaths, lowest in four months
Summoning of DU Prof Tasneem Siddiqui by JS body condemned
NCTB chairman, member summoned over mistakes in textbooks
Most Read News
A water truck sprays down the burned remains of downtown Greenville
Afghanistan - moral obligations and renewal of ties
Implications of AUKUS on nuclear non-proliferation
Sri Lanka’s ethno-religious conflict
ADB approves $250m loan to support BD C-19 economic recovery
Youth girls' handball final today
Smuggled firearms ‘from India’ causing concern for Bangladesh law enforcers
Depression in Bay, likely to turn in cyclone
North leader's sister says inter-Korean summit possible
Take part in polls if you believe in people mandate, PM to BNP
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft