Stop child labour, let them live

Dear Sir

We believe that today's children are the future of the nation. They will guide the nation. Unfortunately, many of them are labour. Children are compelled to earn money. In the context of Bangladesh, the economic dilemma is the first and foremost reason for child labour.



The parents aren't capable to hold up children's educational expenses as a result children are absorbed in earning money. They obtain little amount of money for their task. Some deceptive people take this opportunity and recruiting children in factories, garments, shops. In such a way, children are being deprived of their privileges. Unintentionally children are being involved in work for survive. According to UNICEF, during this pandemic, child labour has been reached 16 core in the world. On the other hand, in Bangladesh 4.7 million children are engaged in child labour.



Government should introduce programme for these child labour. Fulfilling their basic requirements is a must. To stop child labour, the government has to implement strict rules as well as we have to be cautious in this matter.



Rezaul korim

Student of Jagannath University