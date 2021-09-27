Teenage girl ‘commits suicide’ at Dhamoirhat

DHAMOIRHAT, NAOGAON, Sept 26: A teenage girl has reportedly committed suicide in Dhamoirhat Upazila of the district on Saturday.

Deceased Mashruf Khatun, 14, was the daughter of Mahbub Hossain of Shankarpur Village under Alamnagar Union.

Local and the deceased's family sources said Mashruf Khatun got married with a man of Fatehpur Village six months back. They got separated about 15 days back. She had been living in her father's house since then.

However, Mashruf had an altercation with her mother over family issues in the evening.

As a sequel to it, she drank pesticide in the house at around 7pm.

Sensing the matter, the family members took her to Dhamoirhat Upazila Health Complex, where she died at around 11pm while undergoing treatment.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Naogaon Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.