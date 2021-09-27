Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 27 September, 2021, 11:21 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Covid-19: Seven more people die, 61 more infected in 13 districts

Published : Monday, 27 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 124
Our Correspondents

Seven more people died of and 61 more infected with the coronavirus in 13 districts- seven districts under Rajshahi Division and six districts under Barishal Division, in two days.   
RAJSHAHI: Six more people died of and 49 more have been infected with the coronavirus in the division in two days.
Four more people died of the coronavirus at Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH) in the city in the last 24 hours till 9am on Sunday.
RMCH Director Brigadier General Shamim Yazdani confirmed the information on Sunday.
He said two people who died at the RMCH in the last 24 hours were found positive for the virus while the remaining two had been suffering with its symptoms.
Of the deceased, two were from Chapainawabganj, and one from Rajshahi and Kushtia districts each.
Some 114 patients are now undergoing treatment at the hospital against its 240 beds capacity in the last 24 hours till Sunday morning, the RMCH director added.
Meanwhile, a total of 49 more people have tested positive for the coronavirus in six districts of the division in the last 24 hours till Sunday morning.
With this, the total virus cases rose to 98,058 in the division.
Rajshahi Divisional Director of Health Dr Habibul Ahsan Talukdar confirmed the information on Sunday.
He said of the newly infected people, 15 are in Rajshahi, six in Bogura, eight in Sirajganj, 11 in Pabna, seven in Natore and two in Joypurhat districts.
A total of 1,660 people have, so far, died of the virus in the division.
However, some 195 more people have been recovered from the virus in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery cases to 94,011 in the division, the health director added.
Earlier, two more people died of the coronavirus at RMCH in the city in the last 24 hours till 9am on Saturday.
RMCH Director Brigadier General Shamim Yazdani confirmed the information on Sunday. He said all the deceased who died at the RMCH in the last 24 hours had been suffering with the virus symptoms.
Some 122 patients are now undergoing treatment at the hospital against its 240 beds capacity in the last 24 hours till Saturday morning, the RMCH director added.
BARISHAL: One more person died of the coronavirus at Barishal Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital (SBMCH) in the last 24 hours till Saturday morning.
With this, a total of 1,379 patients have, so far, died of the virus at SBMCH.
Meanwhile, some 12 more people have contracted the virus here in the last 24 hours.
A total of 177 samples have been tested in the PCR lab of SBMCH in the last 24 hours where 12 people found positive for the virus with the infection rate of 6.77 per cent.
Some 33 patients are now undergoing treatment at the SBMCH till Saturday.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Teenage girl ‘commits suicide’ at Dhamoirhat
Bangladesh Poribesh Andolon and Energy and Environmental Research
Covid-19: Seven more people die, 61 more infected in 13 districts
Firearms recovered at Pangsha
Three murdered in three districts
Four killed in road mishaps in three dists
PM presents new building to Ratanpur School in Feni
Liyakot Hossain Khoka, MP, as chief guest, and BKME Vice-President Md Hatem


Latest News
PM Sheikh Hasina's 75th birthday Tuesday
Erdogan: Turkey plans to buy more Russian defence systems
Guardiola and Messi meet again as PSG take on Man City
German Social Democrats beat conservatives
England's Moeen set to retire from tests
Why prior permission to arrest public servants should not be declared illegal: HC
Three Rajshahi BNP leaders granted bail in sedition case:
Bangladesh sees 21 Covid deaths, lowest in four months
Summoning of DU Prof Tasneem Siddiqui by JS body condemned
NCTB chairman, member summoned over mistakes in textbooks
Most Read News
A water truck sprays down the burned remains of downtown Greenville
Afghanistan - moral obligations and renewal of ties
Implications of AUKUS on nuclear non-proliferation
Sri Lanka’s ethno-religious conflict
ADB approves $250m loan to support BD C-19 economic recovery
Smuggled firearms ‘from India’ causing concern for Bangladesh law enforcers
Youth girls' handball final today
Depression in Bay, likely to turn in cyclone
North leader's sister says inter-Korean summit possible
Take part in polls if you believe in people mandate, PM to BNP
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft