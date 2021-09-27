Covid-19: Seven more people die, 61 more infected in 13 districts

Seven more people died of and 61 more infected with the coronavirus in 13 districts- seven districts under Rajshahi Division and six districts under Barishal Division, in two days.

RAJSHAHI: Six more people died of and 49 more have been infected with the coronavirus in the division in two days.

Four more people died of the coronavirus at Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH) in the city in the last 24 hours till 9am on Sunday.

RMCH Director Brigadier General Shamim Yazdani confirmed the information on Sunday.

He said two people who died at the RMCH in the last 24 hours were found positive for the virus while the remaining two had been suffering with its symptoms.

Of the deceased, two were from Chapainawabganj, and one from Rajshahi and Kushtia districts each.

Some 114 patients are now undergoing treatment at the hospital against its 240 beds capacity in the last 24 hours till Sunday morning, the RMCH director added.

Meanwhile, a total of 49 more people have tested positive for the coronavirus in six districts of the division in the last 24 hours till Sunday morning.

With this, the total virus cases rose to 98,058 in the division.

Rajshahi Divisional Director of Health Dr Habibul Ahsan Talukdar confirmed the information on Sunday.

He said of the newly infected people, 15 are in Rajshahi, six in Bogura, eight in Sirajganj, 11 in Pabna, seven in Natore and two in Joypurhat districts.

A total of 1,660 people have, so far, died of the virus in the division.

However, some 195 more people have been recovered from the virus in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery cases to 94,011 in the division, the health director added.

Earlier, two more people died of the coronavirus at RMCH in the city in the last 24 hours till 9am on Saturday.

RMCH Director Brigadier General Shamim Yazdani confirmed the information on Sunday. He said all the deceased who died at the RMCH in the last 24 hours had been suffering with the virus symptoms.

Some 122 patients are now undergoing treatment at the hospital against its 240 beds capacity in the last 24 hours till Saturday morning, the RMCH director added.

BARISHAL: One more person died of the coronavirus at Barishal Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital (SBMCH) in the last 24 hours till Saturday morning.

With this, a total of 1,379 patients have, so far, died of the virus at SBMCH.

Meanwhile, some 12 more people have contracted the virus here in the last 24 hours.

A total of 177 samples have been tested in the PCR lab of SBMCH in the last 24 hours where 12 people found positive for the virus with the infection rate of 6.77 per cent.

Some 33 patients are now undergoing treatment at the SBMCH till Saturday.









