PABNA, Sept 26: Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) from Pabna Camp, in a drive, recovered four foreign revolvers and a shooter gun in Pangsha Upazila of Rajbari District on Wednesday.

RAB sources said, on information, a team of the elite force from Pabna Camp led by its Commander Kishore Kumar Roy conducted a drive in Char Afra Village of Pangsha Upazila in the morning and recovered the firearms from an abandoned place in the area.