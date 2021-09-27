Three murdered in three districts

Three people including two women have been murdered in separate incidents in three districts- Sirajganj, Bogura and Joypurhat, in two days.

SIRAJGANJ: A man was killed and at least 49 others were injured during a clash between two groups of villagers in Shahjadpur Upazila of the district on Friday.

The deceased was identified as Ganjer Ali, 50, a resident of Gopalpur Village under Koijuri Union in the upazila.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Shahjadpur Police Station (PS) Shahid Mahmud Khan said Chunu Member group had been at loggerheads with Gafur Member for a long time over establishing supremacy in Gopalpur Village.

Police on Thursday detained Abusama, brother of Gafur member following a clash held on Wednesday. As sequel to it, supporters of Gafur Member attacked the supports of Chunnu Member, leaving 50 people injured.

On information, police rushed to the scene and brought the situation under control.

Of the injured, Ganjer Ali succumbed to his injuries while receiving treatment at a local hospital.

However, filing of a murder case with Shahjadpur PS is underway in this connection, the OC added.

BOGURA: An elderly woman was murdered in Shibganj Upazila of the district on Friday morning.

Deceased Kafiran, 62, was the wife of Ajmal Fakir, a resident of Bangadah Patair Village under Kichak Union in the upazila.

Police and local sources said Kafiran gave loan money of Tk 20,000 to one Abdur Razzak, son of Habibur Rahman of the area.

Later, Kafiran went to Razzak's house for the money.

At that time, she had an altercation with Razzak as he refused to give the money back to her.

At one stage of the altercation, Razzak pushed the woman and she fell on the ground, which left her dead on the spot.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Bogura Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

However, the deceased's son Azizul Haque lodged a murder case with Shibganj PS accusing four people in this connection.

Shibganj PS OC Sirajul Islam confirmed the incident, adding that police are trying to arrest the accused.

JOYPURHAT: A housewife was allegedly killed by her husband in Akkelpur Upazila of the district on Thursday night.

Deceased Jannatun Ferdousi Shikha, 20, was the wife of Ripon Hossain, 28, a resident of Kola Gonipur Village under Sonamukhi Union in the upazila. She was the daughter of Liton Raja of Halhalia Village.

Police and the deceased's family sources said Jannatun got married with Ripon about two and a half years back.

The couple often locked into altercations over family issues since their marriage. As a sequel to it, Jannatun drank poison on September 19.

Sensing the matter, the family members took her to Akkelpur Upazila Health Complex. From there she returned the house on September 21.

However, she found dead in the house on Thursday night.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to a local hospital morgue for an autopsy.

The deceased's father alleged that Ripon killed Jannatun over family feud. However, police arrested Ripon in this connection.

Akkelpur PS OC Saidur Rahman confirmed the incident.



