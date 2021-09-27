Video
Monday, 27 September, 2021
Countryside

Four killed in road mishaps in three dists

Published : Monday, 27 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 121
Our Correspondents

Four people including a minor boy have been killed in separate road accidents in three districts- Sylhet, Narsingdi and Kushtia, in two days.
SYLHET: Two people were killed in a road accident in Osmaninagar Upazila of the district at dawn on Sunday.
The deceased were identified as Kamrul Islam, 50, a resident of Gopalganj, and Idris Ali, 42, of Khulna. They are truck driver and helper.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Osmaninagar Police Station Shyamal Banik said a truck crashed into another parked truck in Dayamir area of the upazila at around 5:30am, which left the driver and helper of one of the vehicles dead on the spot.
Being informed, police went to the scene and recovered the   bodies.
However, police seized both the trucks, but one of its drivers managed to flee the scene, the OC added.
RAIPURA, NARSINGDI: A minor boy was killed in a road accident in Raipura Upazila of the district on Sunday morning.
The deceased was identified as Rifat, 10, son of Monir Hossain, a resident of Birgaon Village under Nilkha Union in the upazila.
Local sources said a Raipura-bound auto-rickshaw and a Nilkha-bound CNG were collided head-on in Birgaon area at around 10am, which left auto-rickshaw passenger Rifat seriously injured.
He was rushed to Narsingdi Sadar Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.
Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to the hospital morgue for an autopsy.
Physician of Narsingdi Sadar Hospital Dr Sheuli Das Shimu confirmed the incident.
KUSHTIA: A man was killed in a road accident in Bheramara Upazila of the district on Saturday morning.
The deceased was identified as Abu Abdullah, 35, hailed from Satkhira District. He worked in Aristo Pharma Limited in the   district.
Local sources said a trolley hit a motorcycle carrying Abu Abdullah in Gachhia Daulatpur area in the upazila at around 10:30am, leaving him seriously injured.
He was rushed to Bheramara Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.


