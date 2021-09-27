Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 27 September, 2021, 11:21 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

PM presents new building to Ratanpur School in Feni

Published : Monday, 27 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 128
Md Abu Taher Bhuiya

The new building of Ratanpur Government Primary School in Feni. photo: observer

The new building of Ratanpur Government Primary School in Feni. photo: observer

FENI, Sept 26: The primary school building gifted by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is awaiting inauguration in the district.
The new building for Ratanpur Government Primary School has been completed recently. It looks beautiful. It has been built following a quick instruction from the PM.
The PM gave the instruction to raise a new building for the shabby primary school in response to a SMS sent by one Saudi immigrant Anwar Hossain Khokan of Daganbhuiyan.
On June 22 in 2018, Khokan sought a new building for Ratanpur School by sending the SMS.
Within four official days, the approval was given for the new building.     
Along with all educational institutions, the school was also reopened on September 12. Seeing the new building, students became delighted. Their joyous excitement was also joined by teachers, guardians and local people.
Classrooms of the new building have not yet been prepared with chair, table, bench and electricity connection. Class-taking is being held in the old building.
After completing all necessary things, class-taking in the new building will begin, according to decision of the authority, said Head Teacher of the school Marjan Aktar.
The final allocation to construct the four-storey building was granted in 2018. By January in 2020, its construction was completed. Later it was handed over to the school managing committee.
The building has been built at Tk 69 lakh under the supervision of LGED (Local Government Engineering Department). The work order was given to proprietor of Setu Enterprise Shusen Chandra Shil.
In 1972, the school was established on 40 decimals of land by then union member Afzalur Rahman (father of immigrant Anwar). In 1974, the school was nationalised. At first classes would be taken in three rooms of a semi-pucca tin-shed building; later another pucca building with three rooms was raised to accommodate increasing number of students. But it was also too small to accommodate all students.
Contractor Shusen Chandra Shil said, "We are pound of working for Ratanpur Government Primary School."
Head Teacher Marjan Aktar said, "We thank the PM for the attractive Bhaban."
District Primary Education Officer Md Nurul Islam said, he and a team of the Education Department have inspected the new building.
After getting allocation, table and chair will be provided, he added. Authorities concerned have been instructed for electricity connections, he maintained.
Deputy Commissioner Abu Selim Mahmud-ul Hasan said, seeing SMS from an immigrant brother, PM gave the building approval.
Its construction has been finished, and local people have been highly satisfied, he added.
Thanks to the PM and the people of Feni, he added.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Teenage girl ‘commits suicide’ at Dhamoirhat
Bangladesh Poribesh Andolon and Energy and Environmental Research
Covid-19: Seven more people die, 61 more infected in 13 districts
Firearms recovered at Pangsha
Three murdered in three districts
Four killed in road mishaps in three dists
PM presents new building to Ratanpur School in Feni
Liyakot Hossain Khoka, MP, as chief guest, and BKME Vice-President Md Hatem


Latest News
PM Sheikh Hasina's 75th birthday Tuesday
Erdogan: Turkey plans to buy more Russian defence systems
Guardiola and Messi meet again as PSG take on Man City
German Social Democrats beat conservatives
England's Moeen set to retire from tests
Why prior permission to arrest public servants should not be declared illegal: HC
Three Rajshahi BNP leaders granted bail in sedition case:
Bangladesh sees 21 Covid deaths, lowest in four months
Summoning of DU Prof Tasneem Siddiqui by JS body condemned
NCTB chairman, member summoned over mistakes in textbooks
Most Read News
A water truck sprays down the burned remains of downtown Greenville
Afghanistan - moral obligations and renewal of ties
Implications of AUKUS on nuclear non-proliferation
Sri Lanka’s ethno-religious conflict
ADB approves $250m loan to support BD C-19 economic recovery
Smuggled firearms ‘from India’ causing concern for Bangladesh law enforcers
Youth girls' handball final today
Depression in Bay, likely to turn in cyclone
North leader's sister says inter-Korean summit possible
Take part in polls if you believe in people mandate, PM to BNP
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft