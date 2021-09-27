PM presents new building to Ratanpur School in Feni



The new building of Ratanpur Government Primary School in Feni. photo: observer

The new building for Ratanpur Government Primary School has been completed recently. It looks beautiful. It has been built following a quick instruction from the PM.

The PM gave the instruction to raise a new building for the shabby primary school in response to a SMS sent by one Saudi immigrant Anwar Hossain Khokan of Daganbhuiyan.

On June 22 in 2018, Khokan sought a new building for Ratanpur School by sending the SMS.

Within four official days, the approval was given for the new building.

Along with all educational institutions, the school was also reopened on September 12. Seeing the new building, students became delighted. Their joyous excitement was also joined by teachers, guardians and local people.

Classrooms of the new building have not yet been prepared with chair, table, bench and electricity connection. Class-taking is being held in the old building.

After completing all necessary things, class-taking in the new building will begin, according to decision of the authority, said Head Teacher of the school Marjan Aktar.

The final allocation to construct the four-storey building was granted in 2018. By January in 2020, its construction was completed. Later it was handed over to the school managing committee.

The building has been built at Tk 69 lakh under the supervision of LGED (Local Government Engineering Department). The work order was given to proprietor of Setu Enterprise Shusen Chandra Shil.

In 1972, the school was established on 40 decimals of land by then union member Afzalur Rahman (father of immigrant Anwar). In 1974, the school was nationalised. At first classes would be taken in three rooms of a semi-pucca tin-shed building; later another pucca building with three rooms was raised to accommodate increasing number of students. But it was also too small to accommodate all students.

Contractor Shusen Chandra Shil said, "We are pound of working for Ratanpur Government Primary School."

Head Teacher Marjan Aktar said, "We thank the PM for the attractive Bhaban."

District Primary Education Officer Md Nurul Islam said, he and a team of the Education Department have inspected the new building.

After getting allocation, table and chair will be provided, he added. Authorities concerned have been instructed for electricity connections, he maintained.

Deputy Commissioner Abu Selim Mahmud-ul Hasan said, seeing SMS from an immigrant brother, PM gave the building approval.

Its construction has been finished, and local people have been highly satisfied, he added.

Thanks to the PM and the people of Feni, he added.







