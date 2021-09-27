

Liyakot Hossain Khoka, MP, as chief guest, and BKME Vice-President Md Hatem handed over the crest and certificate to the winner of a two-day long photography exhibition on Ali Ahmed Chunka Nagar Library auditorium premises in Narayanganj City on Saturday. Antic Photography organised the exhibition on Saturday and Sunday on the occasion of the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. photo: observer