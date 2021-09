KISHOREGANJ, Sept 26: Senior Advocate of the district Bikash Majumder died of old-age complications on Saturday. He was 70.

He was a former leader of East Pakistan Chhatra Union, Sub-Division NAP General Secretary (GS), former GS of Bangladesh Soviet Moitri Samity and former vice-president of Kishoreganj District Bar Association.

He was cremated at Gaital Crematorium.

He left behind his wife, two daughters, a host of relatives and many well-wishers to mourn his death.