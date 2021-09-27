Fisherman killed in boat capsize in Bay of Bengal

MONPURA, BHOLA, Sept 26: The body of a fisherman was recovered from the Bay of Bengal in Monpura Upazila of the district on Saturday afternoon after he went missing in a trawler capsize on Friday night.

The deceased was identified as Mizanur Rahman, a resident of the upazila.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Monpura Police Station Saeed Ahmed said a total 11 fishermen were catching fishes in the deep sea near a gas field in Chittagong at around 4:30am on Friday.

At that time, a ship hit the trawler, which left three fishermen missing in the sea.

The bodies of two fishermen Md Rubel, 26, and Md Mafu, 28, residents of Hajirhat Union in the upazila were found soon after the incident.

The OC said the fishermen went to fishing in the sea near the gas field in Chittagong early Friday. At one stage of fishing, a ship hit the fishing trawler from the back and instantly the trawler sank.

At this time, another trawler rescued eight fishermen of the sunken trawler and later recovered the bodies of two fishermen. But after searching for a missing fisherman in the sea, they could not find him.

Later, the body of Mizanur was found at around 4:30pm on Saturday and recovered from the sea, the OC added.







