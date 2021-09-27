Six nabbed with drugs in 5 dists

Six men have been arrested with drugs in separate drives in five districts- Rangamati, Noakhali, Kurigram, Bogura and Sirajganj, in three days.

KAPTAI, RANGAMATI: Police arrested a drug peddler along with 85 litres of liquor from Chadroghona Police Station (PS) area in Kaptai Upazila of the district early Sunday.

The arrested person is Nur Hossain, 30, son of late Badiur Rahman, a resident of Purba Satbaria area in Chandanaish Upazila of Chattogram.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Chandraghona PS Md Iqbal Bahar Chowdhury said on information, a team of the law enforcers searched a taxi in Raikhali Ferry Ghat area at around 1:30pm, and found the liquor covered in a sack.

Later, police arrested Nur Hossain.

After filing of a case under the Narcotics Control Act with the PS, the arrested was produced before the court on Sunday morning, the OC added.

NOAKHALI: Detective Branch (DB) of Police, in separate drives, arrested two drug dealers along with 70 yaba tablets in Kabirhat and Begumganj upazilas of the district on Saturday night.

DB police, in a drive, arrested a man along with 50 yaba tablets from Kabirhat Upazila at night.

The arrested person is Abul Kashem, 55, son of late Mafijur Rahman, a resident of Ward No. 1 Enayetnagar area under Kabirhat Municipality.

District DB Police OC Saiful Islam said a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in Enayetnagar area at night and arrested Abul Kashem with the yaba tablets.

A case under the Narcotics Control Act was filed against him with Kabirhat PS in this connection.

On the other hand, DB police, in another drive, arrested a man along with 20 yaba tablets in Begumganj Upazila of the district on Saturday night.

The arrested person is Tofazzal Hossain Rajon, 34, son of Abdul Mannan Mintu, a resident of Ward No. 1 Mirwarishpur area.

A team of DB police conducted a drive in Ward No. 1 Kalapool area under Chowmuhani Municipality at night and arrested Rajon along with the yaba tablets, said the DB Police OC.

A case under the Narcotics Control Act was filed against him with Begumganj PS in this connection.

However, the arrested were sent to jail on Sunday following court orders, the OC added.

BHURUNGAMARI, KURIGRAM: Police, in a drive, arrested a man along with 46 bottles of phensedyl and 50 grams of hemp in Bhurungamari Upazila of the district on Saturday night.

The arrested person is Jahurul Haque, 37, a resident of Dakshin Shingjhar Village under Joymonir Hat Union in the upazila.

Police sources said on information, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in Dakshin Shingjhar area at night and arrested him along with the phensedyl and hemp.

Police also seized Tk 2,57,130 in cash from his possession during the drive.

Bhurungamari PS OC Alamgir Hossain said Jahurul is a listed drug dealer in the area.

However, he was produced before the court on Sunday after filing of a case under the Narcotics Control Act against him with Bhurungamari PS in this connection, the OC added.

BOGURA: Police, in a drive, arrested a man along with 1.5kg of hemp in the district town on Saturday noon.

The arrested person is Raqib Hasan Sabuj, 28, son of Raihan Sheikh, a resident of Nurani Mor Khan Para area in the district town.

Police sources said on information, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in Boro Kumira Jiladar Para area in the town at around 1:15pm, and arrested Raqib with the hemp.

Police also recovered three machetes from his possession during the drive.

Bogura Sadar PS OC Selim Reza said Raqib was a listed drug dealer in the area.

After filing of two cases under the Narcotics Control Act and the Arms Act with the PS, the arrested was sent to jail on Sunday following a court order, the OC added.

SIRAJGANJ: Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), in a drive, arrested a man along with 100 grams of heroin from Bangabandhu Bridge West PS area in the district on Friday night.

The arrested person is Sumon Ali, 23, son of Abdul Aziz, a resident of Namo Chakpara Village in Shibganj Upazila of Chapainawabganj District.

RAB-12 Official Assistant Superintend of Police (ASP) Md Mostafizur Rahman in a press release on Saturday noon said a team of the elite force conducted a drive in Gol Chattar area under Bangabandhu Bridge West PS on Friday night, and arrested Sumon along with the heroin worth about Tk 10 lakh.





