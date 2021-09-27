Video
New body of Juba Mahila League formed at Bagmara

Published : Monday, 27 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 117
Our Correspondent

New body of Juba Mahila League formed at Bagmara

New body of Juba Mahila League formed at Bagmara

BAGMARA, RAJSHAHI, Sept 26: Lecturer Shahinur Khatun and Parveen Akhtar have been elected president and general secretary (GS) respectively of Juba Mahila League (JML) in Bagmara Upazila of the district.
They were announced elected on opinion votes in the triennial conference of the JML. It was held in the auditorium of Bhabaniganj New Market on Saturday at 10am.
Prof Apu Ukil, GS of Bangladesh JML, inaugurated the function. The conference was started with hoisting the national and party flags and releasing pigeons.
It was attended by Engineer Enamul Haque, MP (Rajshahi-4), as chief guest.
The chief guest said, JML in Bagmara is a strong and constructive organisation.
The unit is very important to strengthen the hand of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, he added.
Prof Apu Ukil thanked the MP for improving infrastructures and law and order in remote areas of Bagmara.
Bhabaniganj Municipality Mayor Abdul Malek Mandal, Taherpur Municipality Mayor Abul Kalam Azad and members of district and upazila Awami League (AL) and its associate bodies were         present.


