Monday, 27 September, 2021, 11:20 AM
Three Rare Species Found Dead In Aug, Sept

Death of dolphin a threat to ecology: Experts

Published : Monday, 27 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 117
Mujahid Prince

The dolphin floated dead in Char Dhandi of the Tentulia River on Friday. photo: observer

PATUAKHALI, Sept 26: A dead dolphin of rare flute-shape-lip species got floated to a char of the Tentulia River in Bauphal Upazila of the district on Friday.
In the afternoon, local fishermen recovered it from Char Dhandi area at Nazirpur Union.
Fishers Khalilur Rahman, Salam Mridha and Jamal Hossain and others said, they came to see the dolphin in Chardhandi area on Friday noon; its back is ash coloured, chest and belly are white; lips are like flute having numerous teeth in both jaws; and it is about 4.75-hand tall with 60-62 kg weight.
Foul smell started to spread from its rotted body. Local farmer Sohag Matabbar took it to his house. He said, he will use it as fertiliser in his field.
Director of Save the Birds M A Bashar said, there is adverse impact of climate change elsewhere, in land and water; and again people are destroying animal life in order to enhance their habitation; so the animal folk is getting jeopardised.
He added, such types of dolphins would play in crystal water of the Tentulia 10-12 years back; fishers know these as 'Shushuk'.
The death of this plain water dolphin is a threat to the nature and environment, he further said.
To keep up life-nature-environment, research and care of the rare species are needed.
Teacher Taslima Begum of Kalishuri Degree College (geology) said, dolphins are no longer seen like before due to the climate change impacts of salty water intrusion, emergence of river char, uncontrolled pesticide use, illegal use of nets, and people's disturbance.
All should show favourable attitude towards such animals, she suggested.
Earlier, on September 2, a dead dolphin washed ashore at Kuakata Beach in Kalapara Upazila of the district on Thursday.
Locals spotted the carcass near Forest camp area and informed Kalapara Upazila Senior Fisheries Officer Apu Saha.
Members of the Dolphin Protection Committee said the dolphin, which is about 12-foot-long and 2-foot-wide, has bruises on various parts of its body including its head.
They assume that the dolphin died from being hit by fishermen's nets. They said it was the largest of the dead dolphins that had floated before.
Apu Saha said the floating dolphin was an Irrawaddy dolphin (Orcaella brevirostris).
Again, on August 21, an 8-foot-long dead Irrawaddy dolphin floated in the Block Point area of the beach.


