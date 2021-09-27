Elderly woman dies from snakebite at Bagatipara

BAGATIPARA, NATORE, Sept 26: An elderly woman died from snakebite in Bagatipara Upazila of the district recently.

The deceased was identified as Halima Begum, 65, wife of late Khedu Mandol, a resident of Rahimanpur Mandol Para Village in the upazila of the district.

Local and the deceased's family sources said a venomous snake bit Halima Begum at around 2:30am while she was sleeping in the house in Rahimanpur Mandol Para, which left her critically injured.

The family members rushed her to a local snake charmer first. But her condition was deteriorated.

Later, she died on the way to a local hospital at around 5am.







