Three dead, dozens injured after US train derailment

WASHINGTON, Sept 26: At least three people were killed and dozens more injured when a US train derailed Saturday afternoon in northern Montana, with rescuers rushing to safely evacuate everyone on board.

Around 141 passengers and 16 crew members were traveling from Chicago towards the Pacific coast when eight of the 10 cars came off the tracks at around 4 pm (2200 GMT).

"We are deeply saddened to learn local authorities are now confirming that three people have lost their lives as a result of this accident," rail operator Amtrak said, adding that there were also "reported injuries". It was not immediately clear what caused the incident.

Footage posted on social media showed people waiting by the tracks, luggage strewn next to them, with train carriages seen listing off the rails and at least one toppled onto its side.

The National Transportation and Safety Board said it was launching a "go-team" to investigate the derailment.

Amtrak said it had sent emergency personnel to the scene to assist local authorities in the evacuation effort.

Montana's Disaster and Emergency Services coordinator Amanda Frickel told the New York Times that "well over 50 people had been injured". -AFP







