Monday, 27 September, 2021, 11:19 AM
BJP govt didn’t let her go to global peace meet ‘out of jealousy’, says Mamata

Published : Monday, 27 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 179

Sept 26: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has said the Indian government did not allow her in-person participation at a global peace meet in Rome on October 6 "out of jealousy."
Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), in a one-line communique which reached the Bengal state secretariat on Saturday, said the "event (in Rome) is not commensurate for (attendance at) the level of Chief Minister," a secretariat official said.
Mamata, addressing a meeting on Saturday at Bhabanipur in Kolkata, where she is contesting by-polls to be held on September 30, said she had been invited to Rome in the first week of October to attend a global peace meeting in which the Pope and other religious heads, dignitaries from various countries, including German Chancellor Angela Merkel, are slated to attend and she would have been the only Indian and "only Hindu lady."
However, she claimed a "jealous BJP did not allow that, which only lowered the esteem for India in the outside world".
Mamata was invited by the President of Community of Sant'Egidio, Marco Impagliazzo, in July to attend the two-day programme to be held in Rome, reports our New Delhi correspondent.
Reacting to the MEA disallowing Banerjee to attend the peace meeting in Rome, TMC lawmaker Sougata Roy said, "the BJP government's decision is in bad taste. It lowered the country's prestige internationally."
Mamata had called off her trip to China in early January just hours before her departure after failing to receive confirmation of meetings from the Chinese side.    -PTI


