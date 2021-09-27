Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 27 September, 2021, 11:19 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

Germany votes in close election to decide Merkel’s successor

Published : Monday, 27 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 216

Germany's conservative Christian Democratic Union CDU leader and candidate for chancellor Armin Laschet casting his vote at a polling station in Aachen, western Germany, during general elections (L), and German Finance Minister, Vice-Chancellor and the Social Democratic SPD Party's candidate for chancellor Olaf Scholz casting his ballot at a polling station in Potsdam, eastern Germany. Germany was voting on September 26. photo : AFP

Germany's conservative Christian Democratic Union CDU leader and candidate for chancellor Armin Laschet casting his vote at a polling station in Aachen, western Germany, during general elections (L), and German Finance Minister, Vice-Chancellor and the Social Democratic SPD Party's candidate for chancellor Olaf Scholz casting his ballot at a polling station in Potsdam, eastern Germany. Germany was voting on September 26. photo : AFP

AACHEN, Sept 26: Germans went to the polls on Sunday in a national election too close to call, with the centre-left Social Democrats (SPD) mounting a strong challenge to retiring Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservatives.
Merkel has been in power since 2005 but plans to step down after the election, making the vote an era-changing event to set the future course of Europe's largest economy.
A fractured electorate means that after the election, leading parties will sound each other out before embarking on more formal coalition negotiations that could take months, leaving Merkel, 67, in charge in a caretaker role.
"We all sense that this is a very important federal election," Laschet told journalists after voting in his home constituency of Aachen.
"It is a federal election that will decide the direction of Germany in coming years and therefore every vote counts."
One of democracy's fundamental pillars is under attack and under scrutiny across the world.
Running against Laschet is Olaf Scholz of the SPD, the finance minister in Merkel's right-left coalition who won all three televised debates between the leading candidates.
Scholz, 63, has seen his party's lead over the conservatives squeezed to 1-3 points in final opinion polls, leaving Laschet with a chance of clinching a narrow victory.
"I hope that as many citizens as possible will go and vote and make a very strong result for the SPD possible and give me the mandate to become the next chancellor of the Federal Republic of Germany," Scholz said after casting a ballot in his own constituency of Potsdam near Berlin.
SWI Plus informs you about Switzerland and the world. Download the app now.
The election is expected to yield a splintered parliament, which will force the winner to form a three-way coalition to secure a majority. The most likely coalition scenarios see either the SPD or the conservative forming an alliance with the Greens and the liberal Free Democrats (FDP).
Scholz told supporters in Potsdam on Saturday that his preferred outcome was for the SPD and Greens to secure a majority to rule alone without a third partner.
Both the conservatives and the FDP reject a European "debt union" and want to ensure that joint European Union borrowing to finance the bloc's coronavirus recovery package remains a one-off. The SPD has talked about taking steps towards a fiscal union.
The Greens favour a common European fiscal policy to support investment in the environment, research, infrastructure and education.
Scholz has not ruled out a leftist coalition with the Greens and the Left party, which wants to pull Germany out of NATO, a red line for the SPD.    -REUTERS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Angela Merkel was underestimated, and it became her superpower
Mourners carry the body of Osama Sobh, a Palestinian killed by Israeli soldiers
Three dead, dozens injured after US train derailment
Islamist-Israel clashes kill four Palestinians in West Bank
BJP govt didn’t let her go to global peace meet ‘out of jealousy’, says Mamata
Stars lend voices to world-spanning concert for climate, vaccines
Germany votes in close election to decide Merkel’s successor
Malala pleads with world to protect Afghan girls’ education


Latest News
PM Sheikh Hasina's 75th birthday Tuesday
Erdogan: Turkey plans to buy more Russian defence systems
Guardiola and Messi meet again as PSG take on Man City
German Social Democrats beat conservatives
England's Moeen set to retire from tests
Why prior permission to arrest public servants should not be declared illegal: HC
Three Rajshahi BNP leaders granted bail in sedition case:
Bangladesh sees 21 Covid deaths, lowest in four months
Summoning of DU Prof Tasneem Siddiqui by JS body condemned
NCTB chairman, member summoned over mistakes in textbooks
Most Read News
A water truck sprays down the burned remains of downtown Greenville
Afghanistan - moral obligations and renewal of ties
Implications of AUKUS on nuclear non-proliferation
Sri Lanka’s ethno-religious conflict
ADB approves $250m loan to support BD C-19 economic recovery
Smuggled firearms ‘from India’ causing concern for Bangladesh law enforcers
Youth girls' handball final today
Depression in Bay, likely to turn in cyclone
North leader's sister says inter-Korean summit possible
Take part in polls if you believe in people mandate, PM to BNP
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft