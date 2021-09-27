Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 27 September, 2021, 11:19 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Fernandes vows to keep taking penalties after Villa misery

Published : Monday, 27 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 137

LONDON, SEPT 26: Bruno Fernandes says he will keep taking penalties "without any fear" despite the spot-kick miss that condemned Manchester United to a 1-0 defeat against Aston Villa.
Fernandes was given the chance to snatch a dramatic equaliser in the final seconds at Old Trafford on Saturday after Kortney Hause put Villa ahead in the 88th minute.
But the Portugal midfielder, who had scored 21 of his previous 22 United penalties, blasted the spot-kick high over the bar and Villa held on to win.
United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer backed Fernandes after the match, but the presence of Cristiano Ronaldo in the team could mean the 27-year-old has to stand down from the role soon.
Writing on Instagram, Fernandes said: "Nobody is more frustrated and disappointed than me for missing the penalty and the consequent defeat.
"I've always assumed my responsibilities and I've always embraced them under pressure in moments like this.
"Today, I failed. But I took a step forward and faced the challenge with the same ambition and responsibility as when, on the many other occasions, the ball ended up in the net.
"Today I once again took the responsibility given to me almost since I joined United and I will take it again without any fear or dread whenever called upon."    -AFP



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Fernandes vows to keep taking penalties after Villa misery
Juve beat Sampdoria but have Dybala worries ahead of Chelsea visit
PSG, Man City set to benefit from expected end to financial fair play restrictions
Pressure mounts on Solskjaer as Man Utd stumble again
PSG win without Messi ahead of Man City showdown
Panchagarh DSA emerge champions in youth girls' handball
Medical test of BFSF U14 Academy Cup rolls Tuesday
Bangladesh U-19 to travel SL in October


Latest News
PM Sheikh Hasina's 75th birthday Tuesday
Erdogan: Turkey plans to buy more Russian defence systems
Guardiola and Messi meet again as PSG take on Man City
German Social Democrats beat conservatives
England's Moeen set to retire from tests
Why prior permission to arrest public servants should not be declared illegal: HC
Three Rajshahi BNP leaders granted bail in sedition case:
Bangladesh sees 21 Covid deaths, lowest in four months
Summoning of DU Prof Tasneem Siddiqui by JS body condemned
NCTB chairman, member summoned over mistakes in textbooks
Most Read News
A water truck sprays down the burned remains of downtown Greenville
Afghanistan - moral obligations and renewal of ties
Implications of AUKUS on nuclear non-proliferation
Sri Lanka’s ethno-religious conflict
ADB approves $250m loan to support BD C-19 economic recovery
Smuggled firearms ‘from India’ causing concern for Bangladesh law enforcers
Youth girls' handball final today
Depression in Bay, likely to turn in cyclone
North leader's sister says inter-Korean summit possible
Take part in polls if you believe in people mandate, PM to BNP
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft