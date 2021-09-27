Video
Monday, 27 September, 2021
Panchagarh DSA emerge champions in youth girls' handball

Published : Monday, 27 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 145

Panchagarh District Sports Association (DSA) emerged champions in the 2nd National Youth U-17 Girls' Handball competition beating Naogaon DSA by 27-15 goals in the final held today at Shaheed Captain M Mansur Ali National Handball Stadium in the city.
The winners' led the first half by 13-8 goals. Mary and Sanzida was the highest scorers with six goals each for Panchagarh DSA while Suborna and Sumi netted five goals apiece for Naogaon DSA.
Sanzida of the champion team was named the best player of the competition for her impressive performance.
Earlier, on the day, Jamalpur DSA finished third in the championship defeating Dhaka DSA by 17-15 goals in the place-deciding match after leading the first half by 11-5 goals. In the match, Sadia scored highest eleven goals for the winners' while Baisakhi netted six goals for the losers'.
Principal Hamida Ali, founder of South Point School and College, sports organizer and former vice president of Bangladesh Handball Federation (BHF) and former president of Bangladesh Women's Sports Association was the chief guest in the final and distributed the prizes.
Earlier, on way to the final held Saturday last, Naogaon DSA beat Dhaka DSA by 23-8 goals after leading the first half by 9-4 goals in the first semifinal while Panchagarh DSA defeated Jamalpur DSA by 26-3 goals after dominating the first half by 15-1 goals in the second semis.
Organised by BHF, a total of seven DSAs participated in the meet, which was organized marking the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.  The participating DSAs are Panchagarh, Jamalpur, Naogaon, Faridpur, Madaripur, Gopalganj and Dhaka.    -BSS


