Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 27 September, 2021, 11:18 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Medical test of BFSF U14 Academy Cup rolls Tuesday

Published : Monday, 27 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 210
Sports Reporter

Medical test of BFSF U14 Academy Cup rolls Tuesday

Medical test of BFSF U14 Academy Cup rolls Tuesday

The medical test of booters for the third edition of BFSF Under-14 Academy Cup football is rolling on Tuesday, the 28th of September as confirmed by BFSF general secretary Shahadat Hossain Jubayer on Sunday.
Earlier, some 25 academy teams had registered for the 12-team event from 13 to 20 September. Only 12 were picked for the event through a lottery programme in presence of the representatives of the registered teams on Saturday.
"Player selection through medical test will begin from the 28th of September. We will visit each of the academies and examine players individually. That way we will be able to confirm age and credibility. We are hopeful of arranging the vent by the end of November this year," said the BFSF general secretary.
The Under14 Academy Cup arranged by the Bangladesh Football Supporters' Forum (BFSF), the largest platform of local football fans, and sponsored by Bashundhara Kings, a club of Bangladesh Premier League, is a great initiative for the betterment of local football. The organiser of the football event said that they arrange the academy cup to hunt football talents and help enrich pipelines for the local clubs and youth teams.
The third edition of the much talked-about event is likely to begin from the last week of November this year.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Fernandes vows to keep taking penalties after Villa misery
Juve beat Sampdoria but have Dybala worries ahead of Chelsea visit
PSG, Man City set to benefit from expected end to financial fair play restrictions
Pressure mounts on Solskjaer as Man Utd stumble again
PSG win without Messi ahead of Man City showdown
Panchagarh DSA emerge champions in youth girls' handball
Medical test of BFSF U14 Academy Cup rolls Tuesday
Bangladesh U-19 to travel SL in October


Latest News
PM Sheikh Hasina's 75th birthday Tuesday
Erdogan: Turkey plans to buy more Russian defence systems
Guardiola and Messi meet again as PSG take on Man City
German Social Democrats beat conservatives
England's Moeen set to retire from tests
Why prior permission to arrest public servants should not be declared illegal: HC
Three Rajshahi BNP leaders granted bail in sedition case:
Bangladesh sees 21 Covid deaths, lowest in four months
Summoning of DU Prof Tasneem Siddiqui by JS body condemned
NCTB chairman, member summoned over mistakes in textbooks
Most Read News
A water truck sprays down the burned remains of downtown Greenville
Afghanistan - moral obligations and renewal of ties
Implications of AUKUS on nuclear non-proliferation
Sri Lanka’s ethno-religious conflict
ADB approves $250m loan to support BD C-19 economic recovery
Smuggled firearms ‘from India’ causing concern for Bangladesh law enforcers
Youth girls' handball final today
Depression in Bay, likely to turn in cyclone
North leader's sister says inter-Korean summit possible
Take part in polls if you believe in people mandate, PM to BNP
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft