

Medical test of BFSF U14 Academy Cup rolls Tuesday

Earlier, some 25 academy teams had registered for the 12-team event from 13 to 20 September. Only 12 were picked for the event through a lottery programme in presence of the representatives of the registered teams on Saturday.

"Player selection through medical test will begin from the 28th of September. We will visit each of the academies and examine players individually. That way we will be able to confirm age and credibility. We are hopeful of arranging the vent by the end of November this year," said the BFSF general secretary.

The Under14 Academy Cup arranged by the Bangladesh Football Supporters' Forum (BFSF), the largest platform of local football fans, and sponsored by Bashundhara Kings, a club of Bangladesh Premier League, is a great initiative for the betterment of local football. The organiser of the football event said that they arrange the academy cup to hunt football talents and help enrich pipelines for the local clubs and youth teams.

The third edition of the much talked-about event is likely to begin from the last week of November this year.





The medical test of booters for the third edition of BFSF Under-14 Academy Cup football is rolling on Tuesday, the 28th of September as confirmed by BFSF general secretary Shahadat Hossain Jubayer on Sunday.Earlier, some 25 academy teams had registered for the 12-team event from 13 to 20 September. Only 12 were picked for the event through a lottery programme in presence of the representatives of the registered teams on Saturday."Player selection through medical test will begin from the 28th of September. We will visit each of the academies and examine players individually. That way we will be able to confirm age and credibility. We are hopeful of arranging the vent by the end of November this year," said the BFSF general secretary.The Under14 Academy Cup arranged by the Bangladesh Football Supporters' Forum (BFSF), the largest platform of local football fans, and sponsored by Bashundhara Kings, a club of Bangladesh Premier League, is a great initiative for the betterment of local football. The organiser of the football event said that they arrange the academy cup to hunt football talents and help enrich pipelines for the local clubs and youth teams.The third edition of the much talked-about event is likely to begin from the last week of November this year.