Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 27 September, 2021, 11:18 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Bangladesh U-19 to travel SL in October

Published : Monday, 27 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 141

Bangladesh U-19 cricket team will travel Sri Lanka in October this year for a five-match one-day series against their Lankan counterparts, Sri Lanka Cricket confirmed.
Bangladesh will reach Sri Lanka on October 7. All the matches will be played under a strict bio-secure environment.
While the first match of the series will take place on October 15, the other matches will be played on October 18, 20, 23, and 35 respectively. The venues for this series will be confirmed later.
Bangladesh U-19 recently played a five-match one-day series and a four-day match against Afghanistan at home. They won the one-day series 3-2, but lost the solitary four-day match.
Left-arm Bangladeshi spinner Naimur Rohman bagged 13 wickets in the one-day series with a five-wicket haul, while Izharulhaq Naveed, and Shahidullah Hasani of Afghanistan bagged 11 and 10 wickets respectively.
Bangladesh's right-handed batter Aich Mollah scored 148 runs in five matches with a hundred while Mahfijul Islam, another Bangladeshi batter scored 100 in as many matches.    -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Fernandes vows to keep taking penalties after Villa misery
Juve beat Sampdoria but have Dybala worries ahead of Chelsea visit
PSG, Man City set to benefit from expected end to financial fair play restrictions
Pressure mounts on Solskjaer as Man Utd stumble again
PSG win without Messi ahead of Man City showdown
Panchagarh DSA emerge champions in youth girls' handball
Medical test of BFSF U14 Academy Cup rolls Tuesday
Bangladesh U-19 to travel SL in October


Latest News
PM Sheikh Hasina's 75th birthday Tuesday
Erdogan: Turkey plans to buy more Russian defence systems
Guardiola and Messi meet again as PSG take on Man City
German Social Democrats beat conservatives
England's Moeen set to retire from tests
Why prior permission to arrest public servants should not be declared illegal: HC
Three Rajshahi BNP leaders granted bail in sedition case:
Bangladesh sees 21 Covid deaths, lowest in four months
Summoning of DU Prof Tasneem Siddiqui by JS body condemned
NCTB chairman, member summoned over mistakes in textbooks
Most Read News
A water truck sprays down the burned remains of downtown Greenville
Afghanistan - moral obligations and renewal of ties
Implications of AUKUS on nuclear non-proliferation
Sri Lanka’s ethno-religious conflict
ADB approves $250m loan to support BD C-19 economic recovery
Smuggled firearms ‘from India’ causing concern for Bangladesh law enforcers
Youth girls' handball final today
Depression in Bay, likely to turn in cyclone
North leader's sister says inter-Korean summit possible
Take part in polls if you believe in people mandate, PM to BNP
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft