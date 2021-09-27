Bangladesh U-19 to travel SL in October

Bangladesh U-19 cricket team will travel Sri Lanka in October this year for a five-match one-day series against their Lankan counterparts, Sri Lanka Cricket confirmed.

Bangladesh will reach Sri Lanka on October 7. All the matches will be played under a strict bio-secure environment.

While the first match of the series will take place on October 15, the other matches will be played on October 18, 20, 23, and 35 respectively. The venues for this series will be confirmed later.

Bangladesh U-19 recently played a five-match one-day series and a four-day match against Afghanistan at home. They won the one-day series 3-2, but lost the solitary four-day match.

Left-arm Bangladeshi spinner Naimur Rohman bagged 13 wickets in the one-day series with a five-wicket haul, while Izharulhaq Naveed, and Shahidullah Hasani of Afghanistan bagged 11 and 10 wickets respectively.

Bangladesh's right-handed batter Aich Mollah scored 148 runs in five matches with a hundred while Mahfijul Islam, another Bangladeshi batter scored 100 in as many matches. -UNB





