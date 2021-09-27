Video
Australia's injury concerns grow as ODI winning streak finally ends

Published : Monday, 27 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 202

Australia were left with a growing list of injury concerns ahead of the day-night Test against India after they saw their world-record ODI-winning streak halted on 26 matches after more than three years by a narrow two-wicket loss in Mackay.
Briefly at one stage, when Sophie Molineux left the field having suffered a nasty blow in the face when a return from the deep jumped from the surface, there were three substitutes in use with Rachael Haynes and Beth Mooney having both picked up hamstring issues.
Molineux, the left-arm spinner who has filled the role vacated by the injured Jess Jonassen, bravely returned to the field with a heavily bandaged face to bowl at the death and was likely to require stitches in a cut lip.
"It was pretty solid blow, it skipped off the wicket, and got her in the lip," Meg Lanning said. "Think her teeth are okay which is important. To come back on and fight for the team, she was really brave and couldn't be more proud of her."
The severity of the injuries to Haynes, who returned for this match after missing the second game due to a blow on the elbow at training, and Mooney had yet to be ascertained when Lanning spoke shortly after the match - Mooney's had been described as "hamstring awareness" - with a degree of caution being taken due to the proximity of the Test which begins on Thursday.
However, the resources in Australia's large squad are being stretched with legspinner Georgia Wareham sidelined for the final ODI with a quad strain and fast bowler Tayla Vlaeminck not available until the T20Is as she returns from an Achilles niggle picked up late in pre-season. Alongside Jonassen, who is recovering from a stress fracture, Australia were already without Megan Schutt for the entire series.    -Cricinfo


