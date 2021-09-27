Video
Women's Int'l Friendlies

Sabina helps Bangladesh stun Hong Kong 5-0

Published : Monday, 27 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 202
Sports Reporter

A woman booter of Bangladesh trying to control the ball while facing challenge from an opponent in friendly a match against Hong Kong on Sunday in Uzbekistan. photo: BFF

Riding on a hat-trick of ace striker Sabina Khatun, Bangladesh women's national football team blew away Hong Kong rival by 5-0 goals in a women's international friendly match on Sunday at Jar Academy Ground in Uzbekistan.
The women in red and green outfits had consumed 10 goals in the lately finished Asian Cup qualifiers. For that, the fans were not expecting much in the match against the much stronger Hong Kong. To everyone's surprise, the Bangladesh women had sparked against FIFA's 76th ranked Hong Kong and literally blew them away. The 137th ranked Bangladesh had shown no signs of an inferior team in the match.
The difference of 61 ranks was not a big issue for the Bengal Tigress to overcome as they were inspired by their head coach Golam Rabbani Choton who said earlier that his booters were capable of beating any team and changing any game situation anywhere.
Bangladesh head coach Choton was always hopeful of his booters. The day before the match, this coach said that his booters were ready to take the challenge.
On Sunday, four of the five match-winning goals were scored by striker Sabina Khatun.
Bangladesh talented striker Tahura Khatun put the team ahead in the 18th minute with a nicely scored goal. The packed defence and efforts from the opponent had kept Bangladesh waiting until Sabina made her move and scored her first two minutes before the short whistle.
This ace striker extended the margin for the team scoring her second in the 53rd minute and completed the hat-trick scoring the third goal in the 57th minute. She nailed Hong Kong's coffin scoring her fourth in the 85th minute.
This win will certainly give solace to the women after the bitter
experience in the AFC Women's Asian Cup.





