Monday, 27 September, 2021, 11:18 AM
Row Between Ctg Lawyers, Dist Admin

Law Minister assures of amicable settlement

Fairy Hills will be turned into Judicial Court area

Published : Monday, 27 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 131
Nurul Amin

CHATTOGRAM Sept 26: The Law Minister Anisul Huq assured the lawyers of Chattogram of settling the dispute with the district administration amicably.
A delegation of the Chattogram lawyers including the President and General Secretary of Chattogram Bar Association held a two hour long meeting with the Law Minister at His office on Sunday afternoon.
Advocate AHM Ziauddin General Secretary of Chattogram Bar Association told the Daily Observer that the Law Minister said that he would visit Chattogram soon to settle the dispute amicably.
Ziauddin said that the Law Minister gave them a patient hearing.
The Bar Secretary said, "We have clearly described the anti-lawyers attitude of the existing district administration to the Minister."
Meanwhile, the Government had decided to shift the present administrative offices including the Divisional Commissioner and Deputy Commissioners to other places of the city at Chandgaon area.
It may be mentioned that the Chattogram Court building areas housed the Divisional Commissioner, Deputy Commissioner offices and 74 other courts and nearly other structures including shops, 5 buildings of lawyers, etc.
Mention may be made here that the Chattogram Court Building was constructed in 1894 during the then British regime. It is now one of the historic monuments of the port city of Chattogram.
With the decision of the government, the Court building, "Fairy Hills" will now be turned into a Judicial area only.
All the judicial courts and the related departments will exist in the Court Building area.
It may be mentioned that presently there are five buildings constructed by the Chattogram Bar Association in which over 2500 lawyers have been accommodated with chambers.
Besides, Chattogram Bar Association has recently taken a step to build other two buildings namely Bangabandhu Ainjibi Bhavan and Ekushey Ainjibi Bhavan to house 600 more lawyers.
Meanwhile, Muhammad Mominur Rahman Deputy Commissioner of Chattogram had published an warning notice in the local newspapers over the constructions of new Bar Association Buildings at Fairy Hills (Court Building) on September 2 last.
In the warning Notice, the DC mentioned that the any step to construct illegal, unauthorised and risky structures in the Fairy hills is a punishable crime. So, anybody or organisation tries to assist such an act will be brought under legal frame.
Meanwhile, the Cabinet Division placed a proposal to the Prime Minister regarding the illegal structures at the Court Building which was accepted by her recently.
As a result, nearly 350 illegal structures will be demolished as per directives of the Prime Minister. Among the 350 structures five buildings of Chattogram Bar Association were included that housed more than 2500 lawyers.



