BNP to get apt reply if it tries to sabotage progress: Quader

Published : Monday, 27 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 127
Staff Correspondent

Awami League (AL) General Secretary Obaidul Quader on Sunday said that if BNP wants to ruin the development and progress of the country through violence and arson, they will be given befitting reply.
Quader, also the Road Transport and Bridges Minister, was addressing as the chief guest a discussion arranged by the AL's Relief and Social Welfare Sub-committee marking the 75th birthday of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at the party's central office of 23 Bangabandhu Avenue.
"BNP's series meetings are nothing but part of series conspiracy. If the BNP again makes their evil attempts to lunch sabotage and arson attacks to spoil the country's ongoing progress, Awami League, along with the people, will give proper reply to them," he said.
About BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir's comment that there is no achievement in the Prime Minister's ongoing foreign visit, Quader said, "Mr Fakhrul, you have no information. You didn't read the New York Times newspaper. Prime Minister's all speeches, including her speech at the United Nations General Assembly, have been lauded by the world leaders."
Quader said that Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina called for eliminating 'vaccines divides' between the rich and the poor to ensure vaccine for all.
"Mr Fakhrul, haven't you heard the news? Didn't you read the New York Times?" he added.
AL Presidium Member Matia Chowdhury chaired the discussion while Presidium Member Abdur Rahman, Joint General Secretaries Mahbubul Alam Hanif and AFM Bahauddin Nasim and Organizing Secretary BM Mozammel Haque addressed it, among others.
AL's Relief and Social Welfare Secretary Sujit Roy Nandi moderated the discussion.


BNP to get apt reply if it tries to sabotage progress: Quader
