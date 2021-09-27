Ex-minister Mannan, his wife indicted for amassing illegal wealth

A Dhaka Court on Sunday framed charges against former state minister for housing and public works Abdul Mannan Khan and his wife Syeda Hasina Sultana in two cases filed over amassing wealth illegally.

The couple, now on bail, pleaded not guilty and demanded justice after Judge Mohammed Ali Hossain of the Special Judge's Court-3 of Dhaka read out the allegations before them.

After framing charges, the court fixed October 18 for beginning the trial.

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) filed two separate cases against Mannan and Syeda Hasina with Ramna Police Station on August 21 and October 21 in 2014.

In May 2015, the ACC submitted charge sheet against the couple in the graft cases.

According to the charge sheets, Mannan illegally amassed Tk 74.94 lakh and concealed information about property worth Tk 4.59 lakh, while his wife Syeda Hasina illegally amassed Tk 3.45 crore and concealed information about property worth Tk 1.86 crore.



