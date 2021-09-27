Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 27 September, 2021, 11:17 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Ex-minister Mannan, his wife indicted for amassing illegal wealth

Published : Monday, 27 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 125
Court Correspondent

A  Dhaka Court on Sunday framed charges against former state minister for housing and public works Abdul Mannan Khan and his wife Syeda Hasina Sultana in two cases filed over amassing wealth illegally.
The couple, now on bail, pleaded not guilty and demanded justice after Judge Mohammed Ali Hossain of the Special Judge's Court-3 of Dhaka read out the allegations before them.
After framing charges, the court fixed October 18 for beginning the trial.
The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) filed two separate cases against Mannan and Syeda Hasina with Ramna Police Station on August 21 and October 21 in 2014.
In May 2015, the ACC submitted charge sheet against the couple in the graft cases.
According to the charge sheets, Mannan illegally amassed Tk 74.94 lakh and concealed information about property worth Tk 4.59 lakh, while his wife Syeda Hasina illegally amassed Tk 3.45 crore and concealed information about property worth Tk 1.86 crore.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Law Minister assures of amicable settlement
PM’s US visit has ‘no success’, says BNP
BNP to get apt reply if it tries to sabotage progress: Quader
Ex-minister Mannan, his wife indicted for amassing illegal wealth
Climate migrants said to face greater risk of modern slavery
18,000 of 60,000 river occupants evicted, rest to be ousted soon: NRCC Chair
Like several other spots in the capital, Bijoy Sarani area gets adorned
Bodies formed to celebrate DU centenary Nov 1


Latest News
PM Sheikh Hasina's 75th birthday Tuesday
Erdogan: Turkey plans to buy more Russian defence systems
Guardiola and Messi meet again as PSG take on Man City
German Social Democrats beat conservatives
England's Moeen set to retire from tests
Why prior permission to arrest public servants should not be declared illegal: HC
Three Rajshahi BNP leaders granted bail in sedition case:
Bangladesh sees 21 Covid deaths, lowest in four months
Summoning of DU Prof Tasneem Siddiqui by JS body condemned
NCTB chairman, member summoned over mistakes in textbooks
Most Read News
A water truck sprays down the burned remains of downtown Greenville
Afghanistan - moral obligations and renewal of ties
Implications of AUKUS on nuclear non-proliferation
Sri Lanka’s ethno-religious conflict
ADB approves $250m loan to support BD C-19 economic recovery
Smuggled firearms ‘from India’ causing concern for Bangladesh law enforcers
Youth girls' handball final today
Depression in Bay, likely to turn in cyclone
North leader's sister says inter-Korean summit possible
Take part in polls if you believe in people mandate, PM to BNP
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft