18,000 of 60,000 river occupants evicted, rest to be ousted soon: NRCC Chair

National River Conservation Commission (NRCC) Chairman ASM Ali Kabir on Saturday said that it has prepared lists of 60,000 illegal occupiers of river areas across the country and over 18,000 of them have already been evicted through conducting several drives.

"The illegal grabbers are so influential. But, the NRCC is not weak. Those who are still occupying the river lands will be evicted soon. At the same time, legal actions will also be taken against them if they don't surrender the lands," he said while addressing a discussion meeting held at Jatiya Press Club in Dhaka on Saturday.

Bangladesh Nodi Bachao Andolon (Save the River Movement of Bangladesh) organized the meeting marking World Rivers Day, 2021.

The World Rivers Day is observed every year on the fourth Sunday of September. This year, the day is being observed today.

The organisation's Central President Prof Anwar Sadat chaired and Joint secretary Burhanuddin Auronno moderated the event.

NRCC Member Kamrun Nahar Ahmed, General Secretary Anwar Hossain, vice presidents SM Shafiqul Islam Kanu, Majeda Shawkat, Lutfor Rahman, Khandker Amirul Haq, Monir Munna, joint secretaries Kalimullah Iqbal, Basir Uddin, Amirul Islam, Treasurer Anwar Hossain, Shamim Ahmed Dewan, Dhaka City Unit General Secretary Mohosinul Karim and Vice President Mizanur Rahman, among others, spoke.

Responding to a question, the NRCC Chairman opined that the government should constitute a separate 'River and Waterbody Ministry' to save the country's rivers for the betterment of the livelihood and protect ecosystem conserving water in the rivers.

He also suggested to the government for introducing 'National Award' for those who have been fighting to save the rivers and ecosystem by creating awareness among the people.

"We have destroyed the country's rivers neglecting our responsibilities to the next generation and our lives. Law has been enacted and some people have been punished already," he said adding that the victims of river pollution and illegal occupation must be compensated.

NRCC Chairman also recommended restructuring the NRCC as an independent constitutional body with the authority to take actions against the illegal occupants and those who are contaminating water.

NRCC member Kamrun Nahar Ahmed said the commission is preparing lists of all grabbers and polluters. At the same time, it is conducting study on 48 rivers. It will conduct study on all rivers and make the documents accessible for all, so that people can know detail about the country's rivers.

"The rivers can't be occupied in future in the name of development. All illegal structures will be removed from river embankments. To ensure punishment of the grabbers and polluters, step has been taken to amend existing law, considering river land occupying and polluting as criminal offense," she added.

The speakers also demanded constitution of a tribunal for punishing the river land grabbers and polluters, recovering the rivers and canals from the illegal occupants and prevent misuse of public funds allocated for saving the rivers.







