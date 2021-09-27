Video
Monday, 27 September, 2021, 11:17 AM
Bodies formed to celebrate DU centenary Nov 1

Published : Monday, 27 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 206
DU Correspondent

Several committees including a central coordinating committee, monitoring committee, guest reception committee and several sub committees have been formed to organise the inaugural function of Dhaka University (DU) Centenary and Golden Jubilee of Independence in a grand and orderly manner on November 1 this year.
The committees have been formed on Sunday at a discussion meeting at Nabab Nawab Ali Chowdhury Senate Bhaban regarding the preparation for the programmes with Vice Chancellor Prof Md Akhtaruzzaman in the chair.
President Abdul Hamid is expected to be present as the chief guest of the function.
To attend the function, interested people must fill-up registration form and must have certificate of two doses of Covid-19 vaccine.


