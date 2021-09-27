Video
Corona tests at airport to begin tomorrow,  says CAAB Chairman

Published : Monday, 27 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 206
Staff Correspondent

The Chairman of the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) said corona test for passengers will begin on September 28 at the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport.
Earlier, the authorities had said that the Corona test would start on Saturday.
Air Vice Marshal M Mofidur Rahman, Chairman of CAAB, said, "The test is expected to start on September 28 for UAE-bound passengers. Labs have been set up at the airport. Today, a sample test run of 98 airport officials is underway. If a successful test is run, the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) will notify CAAB."
According to the Chairman of CAAB, UAE's consent letter is expected to be released tonight (Sunday).


