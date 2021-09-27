Video
Reserve Bank of India joins climate change fight

Published : Monday, 27 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 27

MUMBAI, Sept 26: Banks received a clear message from the RBI last week - climate change is a risk to financial firms and there is a clear case to act early to ensure an orderly transition. This message came from RBI deputy governor M Rajeshwar Rao in a speech at a conference on green and sustainable finance.
This is the first time that the RBI has stated that the central bank is part of the fight against climate change. The regulator's unequivocal stance came at a time former governor Raghuram Rajan had stirred a debate on the subject, stating that green policies were a purview of the government. His successor, Urjit Patel, believed that climate change should be incorporated in the central bank's macroeconomic models.
Rao making public the RBI's stance of the need to weigh in on fighting climate change puts the onus on banks to act. Rao highlighted two major risks. The first of weather events that were a direct outcome of climate change and second the transitional risk or the compliance cost of adjustments to a low-carbon economy. He also highlighted the opportunities available for raising green finance.
"Supporting innovation in new technologies (clean energy and climate-related R&D) is paramount, as is acting and investing in green infrastructure that uses better standards and lower-carbon production processes. The financial industry has a role in and responsibility to help develop new financial instruments to channel savings towards green initiatives to make them more sustainable, rewarding, and impactful," said Rao.
According to Sanjay Agarwal, head (India corporates) at Bank of America, banks are not only looking towards carbon footprint reduction of their borrowers but at broader sustainability goals across environmental, social, governance (ESG). The opportunity for lenders in India is the willingness of global refinancers to accept lower margins on green debt. Bank of America has made a $1.5-trillion sustainable finance commitment by 2030, aligned to UN sustainable development goals.
"Green bonds or loans work well in situations where clients can earmark end-use for green projects, which is usually not linked to enterprise-wide sustainability targets. Sustainability linked bonds or loans on the other hand can be raised for general corporate purposes and have certain sustainability targets like carbon emission reduction, waste reduction, water reduction consumption," said Agarwal.    -Times of India


