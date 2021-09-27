BD eyes 40pc electricity from renewable energy by 2050

The government is eyeing to increase the contribution of renewable energy to the country's overall electricity generation to around 40 per cent by 2050 from less than 3.0 per cent now.

To achieve the target, the government is updating the Power System Master Plan (PSMP). State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid disclosed the government plan in a video message to a high-level UN dialogue on energy on Saturday.

The government has adopted year-wise planning to increase the use of renewable energy, he said, adding that currently renewable projects are being implemented in accordance with the 2030 Roadmap.

A draft Roadmap 2041 is being reviewed to implement solar energy projects, he said. He also said some 20 million rural people have already been brought under the purview of off-grid solar home system across the country.

Considering the country's geological position, solar energy is the best potential source of renewable energy, but as it requires huge land, innovation of necessary technology is required to boost mega solar power plant installation in a small area of land, he pointed out.

The government is, however, encouraging roof-top solar home system and has introduced net-metering to encourage it, he added.





