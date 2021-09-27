

FSIBL Shariah awareness programme held

First Security Islami Bank Ltd (FSIBL) recently organized a Shariah Awareness Programme by using digital platform with the participation of officers of Khulna, Rajshahi and Barishal Zone and Chattogram North and South of the Bank, says a press release.Professor Dr. Mohammad Gias Uddin Talukder, Chairman and Mohammad Muhibbullahil Baqee, Member,Shariah Council, First Security Islami Bank Ltd. delivered their lecture on the importance and significance of complying Shariah in banking activities.The program ended with valuable instructions from Syed Waseque Md. Ali, Managing Director of the bank.