Pubali Bank signs deal with Bangladesh Bank

Pubali Bank signed an agreement with Bangladesh Bank for paying revenue/tax through Automated Challan System (ACS). The agreement signing ceremony was held at Bangladesh Bank's conference room, says a press release.Ahmed Jamal, Deputy Governor of Bangladesh Bank was present as Chief Guest. Safiul Alam Khan Chowdhury, Managing Director and CEO of Pubali Bank Limited and Forkan Hossain, General Manager of Bangladesh Bank signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organizations.Mohammad Ali, Additional Managing Director and COO; Mohammad Liton Miah FCA, General Manager and CFO of Pubali Bank Ltd. were present at the agreement signing ceremony.Under this agreement, customers of Pubali Bank Limited will be able to deposit various government fees including revenue directly through all branches through treasury challan.