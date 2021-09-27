Mercantile Bank to remain close for 5 days

All banking services of Mercantile Bank Ltd will remain suspended from 01 October to 05 October 2021 (Friday to Tuesday) due to the upgradation of the core banking software T-24 (from R-10 to R-19), duly approved by Bangladesh Bank, says a press release.

During this period, all kinds of banking services including ATM booth, Debit Card services, Internet Banking, Digital Banking (MBL Rainbow), Islamic Banking and Agent banking will remain suspended.

However, Credit and Prepaid Cardholders of Mercantile Bank can withdraw cash using other banks' ATMs and can make the payment at the Merchant Points. Mobile Banking services (My Cash) will also remain active during this time. Bank's Managing Director and CEO Md. Quamrul Islam Chowdhury apologizes for every upcoming inconvenience for this Software upgradation.

He said that MBL will be able to ensure more secured and efficient banking services to its customers. Mercantile bank as a Third Generation bank is ensuring services with 150 branches and 19 Sub-branches in which 45 branches provides Islamic Banking services with different Islamic Banking Windows. Moreover, Mercantile Bank operates 187 ATM Booths, 20 CDMs and 126 Agent Banking outlets countrywide to facilitate superior banking services.





