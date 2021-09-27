Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 27 September, 2021, 11:16 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Padma Bank awarded the best performers

Published : Monday, 27 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 100
Business Desk

Padma Bank awarded the best performers

Padma Bank awarded the best performers

Padma  Bank  Limited  has  awarded  10  successful  employees  in  the  'Account  Opening Campaign'. In addition to the account opening, the best performers in deposit collection are also given crest, certificates, and award money in cheque.  
 Padma Bank Deputy Managing Director Faisal Ahsan Chowdhury, Chief Operating Officer Zabed Amin, Head of ICCD A.T Law  &  Recovery  Firoz  Alam,  Retail  Banking,  and  other  senior  officials  of  various divisions were also present in the occasion.
 Md. Ehsan Khasru, Managing Director and CEO chief  guest  at  a  function  held  at September,  2021).  Mr.  Khasru strategy  to  achieve  the  target  of  2021  and  one  of  the  many  approaches  is  recognition  and reward of performers. We also have special rewards and promotion plans. On the occasion,  Ehsan  Khasru  announced  a  special  program  to  collect  deposits  through  the "Marketing Advisor' concept.
Padma Bank Deputy Managing Director Faisal Ahsan Chowdhury Officer  Zabed  Amin,  Head  of  ICCD  A.T.M.  Muzahidul  Isl Law  Firoz Alam, CFO  Shariful  Islam also present in the occasion.





« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Minimum investment for 3-year visa cut to Dh750,000 in Dubai
Air India doubles its international network during Covid
Emirates ramps up US flights from Oct to meet rising demand
Reserve Bank of India joins climate change fight
BD eyes 40pc electricity from renewable energy by 2050
FSIBL Shariah awareness programme held
Pubali Bank signs deal with Bangladesh Bank
Mercantile Bank to remain close for 5 days


Latest News
PM Sheikh Hasina's 75th birthday Tuesday
Erdogan: Turkey plans to buy more Russian defence systems
Guardiola and Messi meet again as PSG take on Man City
German Social Democrats beat conservatives
England's Moeen set to retire from tests
Why prior permission to arrest public servants should not be declared illegal: HC
Three Rajshahi BNP leaders granted bail in sedition case:
Bangladesh sees 21 Covid deaths, lowest in four months
Summoning of DU Prof Tasneem Siddiqui by JS body condemned
NCTB chairman, member summoned over mistakes in textbooks
Most Read News
A water truck sprays down the burned remains of downtown Greenville
Afghanistan - moral obligations and renewal of ties
Implications of AUKUS on nuclear non-proliferation
Sri Lanka’s ethno-religious conflict
ADB approves $250m loan to support BD C-19 economic recovery
Smuggled firearms ‘from India’ causing concern for Bangladesh law enforcers
Youth girls' handball final today
Depression in Bay, likely to turn in cyclone
North leader's sister says inter-Korean summit possible
Take part in polls if you believe in people mandate, PM to BNP
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft