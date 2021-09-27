

Padma Bank awarded the best performers

Padma Bank Limited has awarded 10 successful employees in the 'Account Opening Campaign'. In addition to the account opening, the best performers in deposit collection are also given crest, certificates, and award money in cheque.Padma Bank Deputy Managing Director Faisal Ahsan Chowdhury, Chief Operating Officer Zabed Amin, Head of ICCD A.T Law & Recovery Firoz Alam, Retail Banking, and other senior officials of various divisions were also present in the occasion.Md. Ehsan Khasru, Managing Director and CEO chief guest at a function held at September, 2021). Mr. Khasru strategy to achieve the target of 2021 and one of the many approaches is recognition and reward of performers. We also have special rewards and promotion plans. On the occasion, Ehsan Khasru announced a special program to collect deposits through the "Marketing Advisor' concept.Padma Bank Deputy Managing Director Faisal Ahsan Chowdhury Officer Zabed Amin, Head of ICCD A.T.M. Muzahidul Isl Law Firoz Alam, CFO Shariful Islam also present in the occasion.