Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 27 September, 2021, 11:16 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Walton launches high-quality affordable soundbars

Published : Monday, 27 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 19
Business Desk

Bangladeshi technology device manufacturer Walton has launched two models of soundbars under its sound device brand 'Chorus' for entertainment lovers.
The soundbars with attractive designs and features will provide a sweet and strong sound system when using it with various devices including mobile phone, laptop, tab, television. The high-quality affordable soundbars can be operated through remote control system staying any corner of the room, says a press release.
Modelled as WSB40 and WSB120, the soundbars have LCD display as especial feature. With a capacity of 40W, the 900mm length, 68mm height and 90mm wide WSB40 model has 4 high quality stereo speakers with Bluetooth, AUX, HDMI and USB play mode.
WSB120 model has 120W of output power with a subwoofer added as additional facility, ensuring comfortable sound quality. The two soundbars price at BDT 5,750 and BDT 9,750 respectively are available at all Walton showrooms across the country. Customers will get one year service warranty on the devices.  
Engineer Liakat Ali, Deputy Managing Director of Walton Digi-Tech Industries Limited, said, Walton is constantly producing and marketing new products for its customers. Walton has earlier also released 3:1 speakers and Bluetooth speakers in the market that received huge response from customers.
Walton has launched these soundbars in continuation with the customers' feedback. With these high quality audio devices, customers can enjoy comfortable sound quality which will add a different dimension to the entertainment of their daily lives.





« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Minimum investment for 3-year visa cut to Dh750,000 in Dubai
Air India doubles its international network during Covid
Emirates ramps up US flights from Oct to meet rising demand
Reserve Bank of India joins climate change fight
BD eyes 40pc electricity from renewable energy by 2050
FSIBL Shariah awareness programme held
Pubali Bank signs deal with Bangladesh Bank
Mercantile Bank to remain close for 5 days


Latest News
Erdogan: Turkey plans to buy more Russian defence systems
Guardiola and Messi meet again as PSG take on Man City
German Social Democrats beat conservatives
England's Moeen set to retire from tests
Why prior permission to arrest public servants should not be declared illegal: HC
Three Rajshahi BNP leaders granted bail in sedition case:
Bangladesh sees 21 Covid deaths, lowest in four months
Summoning of DU Prof Tasneem Siddiqui by JS body condemned
NCTB chairman, member summoned over mistakes in textbooks
'Destiny-Jubok clients can get 60pc of their money back'
Most Read News
A water truck sprays down the burned remains of downtown Greenville
Afghanistan - moral obligations and renewal of ties
Implications of AUKUS on nuclear non-proliferation
Sri Lanka’s ethno-religious conflict
ADB approves $250m loan to support BD C-19 economic recovery
Smuggled firearms ‘from India’ causing concern for Bangladesh law enforcers
Youth girls' handball final today
Depression in Bay, likely to turn in cyclone
North leader's sister says inter-Korean summit possible
Take part in polls if you believe in people mandate, PM to BNP
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft