Walton launches high-quality affordable soundbars

Bangladeshi technology device manufacturer Walton has launched two models of soundbars under its sound device brand 'Chorus' for entertainment lovers.

The soundbars with attractive designs and features will provide a sweet and strong sound system when using it with various devices including mobile phone, laptop, tab, television. The high-quality affordable soundbars can be operated through remote control system staying any corner of the room, says a press release.

Modelled as WSB40 and WSB120, the soundbars have LCD display as especial feature. With a capacity of 40W, the 900mm length, 68mm height and 90mm wide WSB40 model has 4 high quality stereo speakers with Bluetooth, AUX, HDMI and USB play mode.

WSB120 model has 120W of output power with a subwoofer added as additional facility, ensuring comfortable sound quality. The two soundbars price at BDT 5,750 and BDT 9,750 respectively are available at all Walton showrooms across the country. Customers will get one year service warranty on the devices.

Engineer Liakat Ali, Deputy Managing Director of Walton Digi-Tech Industries Limited, said, Walton is constantly producing and marketing new products for its customers. Walton has earlier also released 3:1 speakers and Bluetooth speakers in the market that received huge response from customers.

Walton has launched these soundbars in continuation with the customers' feedback. With these high quality audio devices, customers can enjoy comfortable sound quality which will add a different dimension to the entertainment of their daily lives.







