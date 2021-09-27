Samsung unveils smartphone Galaxy A12 4/64GB

Samsung Bangladesh has recently launched the new 4/64GB variant of its popular smartphone Galaxy A12 to the market. This latest addition to Samsung's grand collection of classy and affordable handsets comes at a price of BDT 14,999.

Galaxy A12 already won the hearts of thousands of users with its flagship battery performance while remaining within a reasonable budget. Now Samsung has introduced the 64GB variant of the model with 4GB RAM. The device is now available at all the Samsung official outlets in Blue, Black and Red colors, says a press release.

The smartphone has a 6.5-inch HD+ TFT display (720x1600) with Infinity - V display. The massive 5000 mAh battery is what makes the device so unique, especially at such a low price. Combined with 15W fast charging support (USB Type-C), Galaxy A12 ensures ease and comfort of day-long use to almost all segments of users.

Its 48MP Main Camera captures stunningly beautiful photos to keep moments memorable for every user. It also has a 5MP Ultra-wide, 2MP Macro, 2MP Depth, and 8MP front camera to present a complete photography experience. Samsung Galaxy A12 comes equipped with a Mediatek MTK6765 Helio G35 processor with Octa Core 2.3GHz + 1.8 GHz feature. It has 3-slot dual SIM support, plus other essential features like Dolby Atmos, AR Emoji, Discord, Secure Folder, and side fingerprint sensor.

Regarding the launch, Md. Muyeedur Rahman, Head of Mobile, Samsung Bangladesh, said, "We love to take the innovational challenges, which help our beloved users to enjoy great features without having to break the bank."





