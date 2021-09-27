Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 27 September, 2021, 11:15 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Apex celebrates Founder's Day

Published : Monday, 27 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 24
Business Desk

Apex celebrates Founder's Day

Apex celebrates Founder's Day

To commemorate the special occasion of Founder's Day, on Sunday, Apex has lent its support to school-going children with 5,000 pairs of shoes through Spreeha Bangladesh - an organization that inspires change by empowering people and working to improve the lives of school-going children from economically-distressed sections of the society.
Additionally, the day also saw various initiatives meant to celebrate and reinforce the human values that Apex and its Founder Chairman stands for among all employees and partners of Apex, says a press release.
The main event was organised at Spreeha Bangladesh's Head Office, where officials from Apex handed over the 5000 pairs of shoes to Spreeha Bangladesh authority. This was followed by interactions with these children at the Rayerbazar area.
The event was graced by  Rajan Pillai, Deputy Managing Director and CEO.  Arif Shahriar, Chief People and Culture Officer,  Sagnik Guha, General Manager - Marketing, and  Ibn Abu Zaed, Head of Brands, along with Asgar Ali Sabri, Executive Director, Spreeha Bangladesh Foundation and representatives of SPREEHA Bangladesh and other officials from Apex .


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Minimum investment for 3-year visa cut to Dh750,000 in Dubai
Air India doubles its international network during Covid
Emirates ramps up US flights from Oct to meet rising demand
Reserve Bank of India joins climate change fight
BD eyes 40pc electricity from renewable energy by 2050
FSIBL Shariah awareness programme held
Pubali Bank signs deal with Bangladesh Bank
Mercantile Bank to remain close for 5 days


Latest News
Erdogan: Turkey plans to buy more Russian defence systems
Guardiola and Messi meet again as PSG take on Man City
German Social Democrats beat conservatives
England's Moeen set to retire from tests
Why prior permission to arrest public servants should not be declared illegal: HC
Three Rajshahi BNP leaders granted bail in sedition case:
Bangladesh sees 21 Covid deaths, lowest in four months
Summoning of DU Prof Tasneem Siddiqui by JS body condemned
NCTB chairman, member summoned over mistakes in textbooks
'Destiny-Jubok clients can get 60pc of their money back'
Most Read News
A water truck sprays down the burned remains of downtown Greenville
Afghanistan - moral obligations and renewal of ties
Implications of AUKUS on nuclear non-proliferation
Sri Lanka’s ethno-religious conflict
ADB approves $250m loan to support BD C-19 economic recovery
Smuggled firearms ‘from India’ causing concern for Bangladesh law enforcers
Youth girls' handball final today
Depression in Bay, likely to turn in cyclone
North leader's sister says inter-Korean summit possible
Take part in polls if you believe in people mandate, PM to BNP
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft