

Apex celebrates Founder's Day

Additionally, the day also saw various initiatives meant to celebrate and reinforce the human values that Apex and its Founder Chairman stands for among all employees and partners of Apex, says a press release.

The main event was organised at Spreeha Bangladesh's Head Office, where officials from Apex handed over the 5000 pairs of shoes to Spreeha Bangladesh authority. This was followed by interactions with these children at the Rayerbazar area.

The event was graced by Rajan Pillai, Deputy Managing Director and CEO. Arif Shahriar, Chief People and Culture Officer, Sagnik Guha, General Manager - Marketing, and Ibn Abu Zaed, Head of Brands, along with Asgar Ali Sabri, Executive Director, Spreeha Bangladesh Foundation and representatives of SPREEHA Bangladesh and other officials from Apex .



To commemorate the special occasion of Founder's Day, on Sunday, Apex has lent its support to school-going children with 5,000 pairs of shoes through Spreeha Bangladesh - an organization that inspires change by empowering people and working to improve the lives of school-going children from economically-distressed sections of the society.Additionally, the day also saw various initiatives meant to celebrate and reinforce the human values that Apex and its Founder Chairman stands for among all employees and partners of Apex, says a press release.The main event was organised at Spreeha Bangladesh's Head Office, where officials from Apex handed over the 5000 pairs of shoes to Spreeha Bangladesh authority. This was followed by interactions with these children at the Rayerbazar area.The event was graced by Rajan Pillai, Deputy Managing Director and CEO. Arif Shahriar, Chief People and Culture Officer, Sagnik Guha, General Manager - Marketing, and Ibn Abu Zaed, Head of Brands, along with Asgar Ali Sabri, Executive Director, Spreeha Bangladesh Foundation and representatives of SPREEHA Bangladesh and other officials from Apex .