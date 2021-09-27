OPPO, Ericson to introduce updated Communication Lab

The OPOO Communication Lab has recently been upgraded in partnership with Ericsson, the world's leading communication technology and services provider to launch5G technologies.

Through the newly-upgrade Communication Lab, OPPO is now able to fully realize the entire 5G research and development process, from the underlying RF front-end, to software protocol updates and regional tuning and testing.

The advanced communication lab will ensure that OPPO smartphones will be among the first to implement many of the latest 5G technologies, says a press release.

The newly upgraded lab contains three major modules: Radio Frequency Lab, Protocol Lab and Network Simulation Lab. The Network Simulation Lab is a collaboration between OPPO and Ericsson while the Protocol Lab is a jointly established by OPPO and leading testing technology provider Keysight.

Chris Shu, Vice President and General Manager of Product Strategy Planning and Cooperation Center, OPPO, said: " With the rapid evolution of global 5G technology, we are pleased to join hands with Ericsson and Keysight to leverage our experience in 5G standards, products and applications to enhance the 5G ecosystem worldwide".

Egnus Ewerbring, Vice-President and CTO Asia-Pacific Ericsson said: " As a leader in the global 5G market, Ericsson looks forward to collaborating with industry partners in building 5G ecosystem and driving innovation to unleash the full potential of 5G technology.

Cao Peng, vice president and general manager for Keysight's wireless test group, said: "Reliability testing is mandatory before launching the competitive commercial products into the market. The protocol lab and RF lab is a critical milestone for Keysight and OPPO on 5G."

The Network Simulation Lab, which closely reflects actual urban communication networks, can simulate the 4G/5G networks of different operators and provide communication services for up to 10,000 devices.

With its strengths in scientific research and the support of its global industry partners, OPPO has achieved many milestones in 5G worldwide. OPPO will continue to increase its R&D in areas of cutting-edge technology, partner with other industry leaders such as Ericsson, facilitate 5G development, and continue to unlock the possibilities of 5G as it leads the industry towards the era of Internet of Experience.





