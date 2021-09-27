Video
Monday, 27 September, 2021, 11:15 AM
Huawei gives relief good among flood-hit people

Published : Monday, 27 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 25
Business Desk

ICT State Minister Zunaid Ahmed Palak (middle) watches as George Lin, President, Enterprise Business Group, Huawei Bangladesh, gives relief goods to a woman at Natore on Sunday.

Huawei, the leading provider of information and communications technology (ICT) equipment and solutions, provides relief materials to flood-affected people living in several areas of Natore district on Sunday.
An event has been organized with presence of the chief guests, State Minister for Information and Communication Technology Zunaid Ahmed Palak, says a press release.
Among others George Lin, President, Enterprise Business Group, Huawei Bangladesh; M. M. Samirul Islam, UNO of Singra, Natore; Sonjoy Kumar Shaha, acting Mayor of Singra Pourasabha, Natore; and other high officials of Huawei were also present at the event. The relief materials were handed over to 'Pallishri Unnayan Sangstha' for distributing the items to the people.
Owing to increasing water levels and sudden onrush of water, around 70,000 people have already been affected by flood this year in different regions of Natore district, namely Gurudaspur, Singra, Naldanga, and Baraigram Upazila. Due to such sudden flash floods, new char areas, croplands, and houses have been inundated, putting the lives and livelihood of thousands in jeopardy.
Against such a backdrop, Huawei has stepped in with handouts for the flood-stricken people living in these areas. Under this relief initiative, around 2,000 families will be getting food packs including rice, red lentils, potatoes, salt, sugar, oral saline etc.
Zunaid Ahmed Palak says, "Pandemic has distressed individuals and business organizations. On top of that the recent flood has pushed the remote people into sorrow. And realizing the fact, even in challenges due to pandemic, a responsible company, Huawei Bangladesh, has come forward to aid the people in need."
George Lin shares, "We provide world's best and most innovative ICT solution, equipment, services. That's our signature. We feel proud in providing those to Bangladesh. But we feel our responsibility to be with the people whenever they are suffering. We may not completely diminish their pain but assure them that they are not alone. We are here to share their grief, because we care."
M. M. Samirul Islam says, "Every year flood comes with unbound challenges. What the people loose in these days cannot be entirely measured and returned back. Any kind of help in these days are valuable. It also reflects the warmth and responsibility to our people. I know, Huawei believes in collaboration and its existence in Bangladesh for Bangladesh.  Today's effort reinforces that."
"This year, a sudden onrush of water has jeopardized the lives of innumerable people residing in Gurudaspur, Singra, Naldanga, and Baraigram Upazilas. Many people have lost their houses and livestock. This gesture from Huawei will definitely lessen the sufferings of the affected people to some extent", said Ranjit Kumar, President, Pallishri Unnayan Sangstha, an NGO based in Chowgram, Singra, Natore.
Huawei is a responsible business entity that always lends a hand in times of necessity to the people of Bangladesh. To that end, they have initiated the 'In Bangladesh, For Bangladesh - Share To Care' activity to stand beside the flood-affected people who have been severely hit by monsoon floods.



