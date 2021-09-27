Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 27 September, 2021, 11:15 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

UAE, India set to reach trade, investment deal in Dec

Published : Monday, 27 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 116

DUBAI, Sept 26: The UAE and India expect to reach an agreement by December 2021 to boost bilateral trade to $100 billion in five years with a target to ink the landmark economic partnership deal in March 2022.
The two sides had started discussion in earnest on a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) on Thursday with Dr Thani Al Zeyoudi, UAE Minister of State for Foreign Trade, meeting Piyush Goyal, India's Minister of Commerce and Industry, to outline how the two nations can accelerate two-way trade, investment and economic opportunity.
Dr Al Zeyoudi also held productive talks with Jyotiraditya Scindiam, Minister of Civil Aviation, Ashwini Vaishnaw, Minister of Electronics and Information Technology, and Nirmala Sitharaman, Minister of Finance, where the potential for deepening ties in investment, technology and aviation were discussed.
Al Zeyoudi said India is a key economic partner for the UAE and trade between the two nations has been continuing for centuries.
"India is also our second-largest trading partner, accounting for 9.0 per cent of its total foreign trade and 13 per cent of non-oil exports. We anticipate that the value of the UAE's non-oil trade with India will rise from pre-pandemic levels of $40 billion to over $100 billion within five years of an agreement being signed," the minister was quoted by Indian media as saying.
Al Zeyoudi expressed optimism that a comprehensive and mutually beneficial agreement can be reached by December 2021 and a deal can be signed in March 2022 subject to the completion of legal procedures and ratification by both parties.
The minister said the UAE seeks to establish bilateral trade agreements that are comprehensive in nature. They include trade in goods, services and closer cooperation in priority areas that support our growth and sustainable development. India has an attractive and competitive services sector that makes an important contribution to the country's economy. Specific sectors that will be included in
Cepa are still under discussion and this will be finalised in due course as talks progress.
Al Zeyoudi noted that both nations have a comprehensive investment partnership built on decades of growing collaboration. Today, the UAE is the 9th largest investor in India with over $18 billion in committed funds, while India's investment in the UAE stood at around $8 billion in 2019, accounting for around six per cent of foreign direct investment in the UAE. The UAE-India High Level Joint Task Force has continued to explore areas to promote economic activity between both countries and we will meet again during Expo 2020 Dubai."
Minister Goyal is scheduled to visit the UAE for the opening of the Indian pavilion at Expo on October 1.
According to sources, over the years, the two-way investment has been into strategically important sectors, such as services, sea transport, power, infrastructure, real estate, healthcare and telecommunications. Both sides see great potential to further expand in these areas and also explore new ones by committing capital to future industries like agritech, artificial intelligence, green infrastructure and renewable energy.    -Khaleej Times


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Minimum investment for 3-year visa cut to Dh750,000 in Dubai
Air India doubles its international network during Covid
Emirates ramps up US flights from Oct to meet rising demand
Reserve Bank of India joins climate change fight
BD eyes 40pc electricity from renewable energy by 2050
FSIBL Shariah awareness programme held
Pubali Bank signs deal with Bangladesh Bank
Mercantile Bank to remain close for 5 days


Latest News
Erdogan: Turkey plans to buy more Russian defence systems
Guardiola and Messi meet again as PSG take on Man City
German Social Democrats beat conservatives
England's Moeen set to retire from tests
Why prior permission to arrest public servants should not be declared illegal: HC
Three Rajshahi BNP leaders granted bail in sedition case:
Bangladesh sees 21 Covid deaths, lowest in four months
Summoning of DU Prof Tasneem Siddiqui by JS body condemned
NCTB chairman, member summoned over mistakes in textbooks
'Destiny-Jubok clients can get 60pc of their money back'
Most Read News
A water truck sprays down the burned remains of downtown Greenville
Afghanistan - moral obligations and renewal of ties
Implications of AUKUS on nuclear non-proliferation
Sri Lanka’s ethno-religious conflict
ADB approves $250m loan to support BD C-19 economic recovery
Smuggled firearms ‘from India’ causing concern for Bangladesh law enforcers
Youth girls' handball final today
Depression in Bay, likely to turn in cyclone
North leader's sister says inter-Korean summit possible
Take part in polls if you believe in people mandate, PM to BNP
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft