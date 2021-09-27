

StanChart launches smart credit card

Extensive client research by the Bank shows that particularly younger clients prefer simple borrowing features available within their card. They prefer to be serviced digitally and enjoy rewards for digital spend, says a press release.

Research has also shown that COVID-19 has changed the consumers' spending behaviours, with consumers becoming more careful with their expenses while spending more on basics than they did prior to the pandemic.

The SMART Card delivers convenient borrowing, digital rewards and self-service capabilities, offering a range of cash-back, savings and fee waiver privileges that are carefully designed to help clients make the most of their digital-first lifestyle. This unique offering is the first credit card in the market to be manufactured through a carbon-neutral process and bears the Certified Carbon Neutral logo.

SCB Chief Executive Naser Ezaz Bijoy, said: "Smart Card has been conceptualized by millennials for those who resonate with the mindset of Millennials. It supports their digital lifestyle, affinity towards social causes and aspirational or growth mind-set, as this is the first carbon-neutral card in the market, provides option to contribute towards community projects that support disadvantaged young people, especially girls, with visual impairment and offers privileges against subscription of knowledge and lifestyle websites.

SCB Private and Business Banking Consumer Head Sabbir Ahmed said: With the SMART Card, consumers can earn big and save more through everyday spending. Cardholders can also enjoy the flexibility of interest-free instalment to meet unexpected financial needs or easily finance their purchases."

This new offering adds another "first" to the Bank's legacy of pioneering innovations that have led the transformation of Bangladesh's retail banking industry. Standard Chartered was the first Bank in the country to introduce Credit Cards. The bank was also the first to launch ATMs in Bangladesh to promote alternate channel banking along with internet banking solutions for the retail customers.







