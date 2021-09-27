India data centre investors to get power duty exemptions for 5yrs

KOLKATA, Sept 25: The Mamata Banerjee government will offer electricity duty exemptions for five years to investors in data centre in West Bengal. This would be part of fiscal incentives offered for data centre investments.

Besides, there would be exemptions on stamp duty and registration on land parcels as well which was announced earlier. This was disclosed by state industry and IT minister Partha Chatterjee during a session in ICT East, organized by CII Eastern Region.

Putting a special thrust on data centres, the government would also offer optical fibre connectivity for these centres along with incentives. As of now, three major investments in data centres, including big investment by Reliance Jio in Silicon Valley hub, have been announced by the government.

Hiranandani Group is also setting up a mega data centre at HindMotor and have already taken 100 acres from C K Birla group.

Apart from that, CTRL has sought 6 acres for setting up a data centre in Silicon Valley.

According to Chatterjee, in Silicon Valley 50-60 acres out of 200 acres is only left for allotment to IT companies. The minister also stressed the need for setting up electronic clusters. Currently, two lakh people are employed in IT in the state. -Times of India









