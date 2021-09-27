Video
Monday, 27 September, 2021
FBCCI for boosting BD-US bilateral trade relations

Published : Monday, 27 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM

The Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI) President Md Jashim Uddin speaking at the Annual Business Summit of the American Bangladeshi Business Alliance in New York, on Friday.

The Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI) President Md Jashim Uddin called upon the expatriate Bangladeshi businessmen to come forward for the development of trade and economic relations between the USA and Bangladesh.
Jashim made the call at the Annual Business Summit organized by the American Bangladeshi Business Alliance in New York, said a FBCCI press release on Saturday.
In his keynote address, he emphasized the need to bolster trade ties between the two countries to further strengthen trade and economic relations between Bangladesh and the United States.
The FBCCI President said, "This year is being celebrated as a landmark year for us on the occasion of the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and the 50th anniversary of our independence."
Under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Bangladesh has achieved all the goals of the UN CDP's LDC Graduation, for which the citizens of Bangladesh are proud of.
"Bangladesh is now rapidly advancing in realizing the new hopes of the new world through digitalization, industrialization, tourism and infrastructural development," he added.
Referring to the GDP growth of 8.15 percent in FY 2018-19, the FBCCI President said Bangladesh is currently one of the fastest growing economies in the world.
Even during the pandemic in FY 2020-21, Bangladesh achieved 5.47 percent GDP growth, which is higher than other countries in South Asia. Bangladesh's achievements in socio-economic progress and sustainable development are also significant.
The FBCCI President said the Prime Minister's timely decision to address COVID-19 has enabled the country's export, CMSME, agriculture and other sectors to be included in the financial incentive package and refinancing scheme worth over Taka 1.87 lakh crore.
Regarding the implementation of mega projects aimed at developing infrastructure, he said the highways have already been upgraded to four lanes while sector-wise cluster zones and high-tech parks are being created for the development of the SME sector by combining skilled manpower and advanced technology.
With the establishment of 100 special economic zones, a balanced and maximum utilization of the country's internal resources will be possible in a shortest possible time. The FBCCI President said the United States has always been an important friend of Bangladesh and one of the partners in the development of multifaceted interests. To strengthen this relationship, he called upon the US businessmen to invest in Bangladesh. He also expressed his interest in launching a platform for meetings, seminars and trade fairs and business networking between the entrepreneurs of the two countries.
Mostafa Azad Chowdhury Babu, Senior Vice President, FBCCI, BGMEA President Faruque Hassan and FBCCI Director Amjad Hossain, among others, spoke at the Summit.
The event was presided over by AKM Fazlul Haque, President, American Bangladeshi Business Alliance (ABBA). Aminul Haque Shamim, Vice President, FBCCI, Salauddin Alamgir, Vice President, FBCCI, MA Razzak Khan, Vice President, FBCCI, Md. Anwar Sadat Sarkar, Director, FBCCI, Rashedul Hossain Chowdhury (Roni), Director, FBCCI, Rezaul Karim Rejnu, Director, FBCCI, Bazal, Director, FBCCI, Tabarakul Tosaddek Hossain Khan Titu, Director, FBCCI, Md. Nasser, Director, FBCCI, Syed Sadat Almas Kabir, Director, FBCCI, Abul Kashem Khan Director, FBCCI were also present at the Business Summit.    -BSS


