Monday, 27 September, 2021, 11:14 AM
Stocks fall on profit taking; turnover rises amid volatility

Published : Monday, 27 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 114
Business Correspondent

Indices on the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) declined on Sunday as the dominant small investors booked profit on previous gains amid volatile trade.
DSEX, the prime index of the DSE declined by 13.45 points or 0.18 per cent to 7,237, while two other indices also declined marginally with the DSE 30 Index, comprising blue chips, falling 7.94 points to 2,665 and the DSE Shariah Index (DSES) lost 6.46 points to 1,574 at the close of the trading.
Turnover, however, rose to Tk 22.57 billion, up 22 per cent from the previous day's tally of Tk 18.52 billion.
Losers took a strong lead over the gainers as out of 376 issues traded, 230 ended lower, 113 higher and 33 remained unchanged on the DSE trading floor.
A total number of 282,171 trades were executed in the day's trading session with a trading volume of 519.32 million shares and mutual fund units. The market cap of DSE also dropped to Tk 5,755 billion on Sunday, down from Tk 5,770 billion in the previous session.
The CSE with the CSE All Share Price Index (CASPI) declined 19 points to 21,126 and the Selective Categories Index (CSCX) lost 10 to close at 12,676.
Of the issues traded, 172 declined, 113 advanced and 32 remained unchanged on the CSE. The port city's bourse traded 23.82 million shares and mutual fund units with a turnover value of Tk 952 million.


