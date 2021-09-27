Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 27 September, 2021, 11:14 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

‘Bangladesh welcomes more Chinese investment’

Published : Monday, 27 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 182
Business Correspondent

‘Bangladesh welcomes more Chinese investment’

‘Bangladesh welcomes more Chinese investment’

Bangladesh is poised for more attractive and fruitful investment, especially Chinese investment, said Planning State Minister Shamsul Alam on Saturday.
Speaking as the chief guest at the Webinar on "Chinese Investment - Prospects and Challenges in Bangladesh," he underscored the need of expanding the horizon of Chinese investment in Bangladesh, raising the number of companies operating in the country.
With advanced technology, human skills, congenial infrastructure and investment-friendly atmosphere, he said, "Bangladesh could become the leading investment destination of Chinese investment."
Dr Shamsul Alamunderscored the need of expanding the horizon of Chinese investment in Bangladesh, raising the present 400 companies operating in Bangladesh in comparison to 600 Japanese companies keeping in consideration of the volume and growing intensity of  investment cooperation from the Government and people of China.
With advanced technology, human skills, congenial infrastructure and investment friendly atmosphere, he said, "Bangladesh could become the leading investment destination of Chinese investment."  
Bangladesh China Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BCCCI) organized the webinar in which Md Rakibul Hoque, associate professor of the Department of Management Information Systems of the Dhaka University, presented the keynote paper.
Mohsina Yasmin, Executive Member of Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (BIDA), Mahbub Uz Zaman, Ambassador of Bangladesh to China, were the special guests at the Webinar also participated by Md. Mazadul Hoque, Economic Analyst, Dr M. Abu Eusuf, Professor of Dhaka University and Director of RAPID, MS Siddiqui Legal Economist and Co-Convener of Bangladesh Columnists Forum.
The Webinar was attended Gazi Golam Mortuza, President of BCCCI and vote of thanks offered by A T M Azizul Akil David, Senior Vice President of BCCCI.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Minimum investment for 3-year visa cut to Dh750,000 in Dubai
Air India doubles its international network during Covid
Emirates ramps up US flights from Oct to meet rising demand
Reserve Bank of India joins climate change fight
BD eyes 40pc electricity from renewable energy by 2050
FSIBL Shariah awareness programme held
Pubali Bank signs deal with Bangladesh Bank
Mercantile Bank to remain close for 5 days


Latest News
Erdogan: Turkey plans to buy more Russian defence systems
Guardiola and Messi meet again as PSG take on Man City
German Social Democrats beat conservatives
England's Moeen set to retire from tests
Why prior permission to arrest public servants should not be declared illegal: HC
Three Rajshahi BNP leaders granted bail in sedition case:
Bangladesh sees 21 Covid deaths, lowest in four months
Summoning of DU Prof Tasneem Siddiqui by JS body condemned
NCTB chairman, member summoned over mistakes in textbooks
'Destiny-Jubok clients can get 60pc of their money back'
Most Read News
A water truck sprays down the burned remains of downtown Greenville
Afghanistan - moral obligations and renewal of ties
Implications of AUKUS on nuclear non-proliferation
Sri Lanka’s ethno-religious conflict
ADB approves $250m loan to support BD C-19 economic recovery
Smuggled firearms ‘from India’ causing concern for Bangladesh law enforcers
Youth girls' handball final today
Depression in Bay, likely to turn in cyclone
North leader's sister says inter-Korean summit possible
Take part in polls if you believe in people mandate, PM to BNP
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft