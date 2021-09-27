

‘Bangladesh welcomes more Chinese investment’

Speaking as the chief guest at the Webinar on "Chinese Investment - Prospects and Challenges in Bangladesh," he underscored the need of expanding the horizon of Chinese investment in Bangladesh, raising the number of companies operating in the country.

With advanced technology, human skills, congenial infrastructure and investment-friendly atmosphere, he said, "Bangladesh could become the leading investment destination of Chinese investment."

Dr Shamsul Alamunderscored the need of expanding the horizon of Chinese investment in Bangladesh, raising the present 400 companies operating in Bangladesh in comparison to 600 Japanese companies keeping in consideration of the volume and growing intensity of investment cooperation from the Government and people of China.

With advanced technology, human skills, congenial infrastructure and investment friendly atmosphere, he said, "Bangladesh could become the leading investment destination of Chinese investment."

Bangladesh China Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BCCCI) organized the webinar in which Md Rakibul Hoque, associate professor of the Department of Management Information Systems of the Dhaka University, presented the keynote paper.

Mohsina Yasmin, Executive Member of Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (BIDA), Mahbub Uz Zaman, Ambassador of Bangladesh to China, were the special guests at the Webinar also participated by Md. Mazadul Hoque, Economic Analyst, Dr M. Abu Eusuf, Professor of Dhaka University and Director of RAPID, MS Siddiqui Legal Economist and Co-Convener of Bangladesh Columnists Forum.

The Webinar was attended Gazi Golam Mortuza, President of BCCCI and vote of thanks offered by A T M Azizul Akil David, Senior Vice President of BCCCI.



Bangladesh is poised for more attractive and fruitful investment, especially Chinese investment, said Planning State Minister Shamsul Alam on Saturday.Speaking as the chief guest at the Webinar on "Chinese Investment - Prospects and Challenges in Bangladesh," he underscored the need of expanding the horizon of Chinese investment in Bangladesh, raising the number of companies operating in the country.With advanced technology, human skills, congenial infrastructure and investment-friendly atmosphere, he said, "Bangladesh could become the leading investment destination of Chinese investment."Dr Shamsul Alamunderscored the need of expanding the horizon of Chinese investment in Bangladesh, raising the present 400 companies operating in Bangladesh in comparison to 600 Japanese companies keeping in consideration of the volume and growing intensity of investment cooperation from the Government and people of China.With advanced technology, human skills, congenial infrastructure and investment friendly atmosphere, he said, "Bangladesh could become the leading investment destination of Chinese investment."Bangladesh China Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BCCCI) organized the webinar in which Md Rakibul Hoque, associate professor of the Department of Management Information Systems of the Dhaka University, presented the keynote paper.Mohsina Yasmin, Executive Member of Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (BIDA), Mahbub Uz Zaman, Ambassador of Bangladesh to China, were the special guests at the Webinar also participated by Md. Mazadul Hoque, Economic Analyst, Dr M. Abu Eusuf, Professor of Dhaka University and Director of RAPID, MS Siddiqui Legal Economist and Co-Convener of Bangladesh Columnists Forum.The Webinar was attended Gazi Golam Mortuza, President of BCCCI and vote of thanks offered by A T M Azizul Akil David, Senior Vice President of BCCCI.