Monday, 27 September, 2021, 11:14 AM
DCCI’s Int’l Investment Summit begins on Oct 26

Published : Monday, 27 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 189
Business Correspondent

To attract investments from six continents, a week-long International Investment Summit will begin on October 26, where the country will be promoted as an attractive trading destination to global businesses.
Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DCCI) and the Ministry of Commerce have jointly organised the virtual summit to deepen collaboration with investors from the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia and Africa.
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will inaugurate the summit. Other dignitaries  will join different sessions of the summit which has been designed in nine sectors, underscoring critical enablers and avenues of the economy and demanding massive investments.
According to a concept note of DCCI, the summit has been organised with the objectives to promote Bangladesh as an attractive trading and FDI (foreign direct investment) destination to global businesses, extend global integration on trade and investment into new global reality and secure investment in diverse priority and emerging industries for mutual benefits.
The summit will congregate top policymakers of Bangladesh, leaders of successful companies and leading investors, business analysts, CEOs of large conglomerates and multilateral agencies from all over the world to harness investment treasure.
The sectors to be highlighted in the summit are Infrastructure (Physical, logistics & Energy), IT/ITES & FINTECH, Leather goods, Pharmaceuticals, Automotive & Light Engineering, Plastic products, Agro & food processing, Jute & Textiles, FMCG & Retail.
The concept note states that to continue economic momentum towards the trajectory by 2041, game-changing avenues of the economy ranging from substantial infrastructure, industrial growth, infrastructure development, digitisation, market concentration and blended and sizable financing are essential.
International trade of the country accounts for around 34 per cent of GDP, performing indispensable roles to steer relentless socioeconomic development spree, it said. Trade has also reshaped the country's economic position into global trade map in many products.
With this confidence and enlarging opportunities, both opportunities for international trade and investment can go in tandem and may generate many economic premiums in the days to come, the concept note added.


